Hartman-Graziano pre-planning seminar offers peace of mind

Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home is a family owned and operated business. Shown here are John N. Graziano, Lisa Graziano, Anna Graziano, John A. Graziano and Maria Graziano. The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home is hosting a free Peace of Mind seminar 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at Aroma Italiano to help those interested in pre-planning, but uncomfortable with just calling up a funeral home.

 Submitted Photo

When you lose a loved one, there are lots of decisions that need to be made right away. However, spouses, partners, children or other family members have a difficult time making those decisions due to the emotional state they are in after such a loss. That’s why pre-planning is an option that more people are considering.

To help those interested in pre-planning, but uncomfortable with just calling up a funeral home, Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Inc. is hosting a free Peace of Mind seminar 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at Aroma Italiano.

