When you lose a loved one, there are lots of decisions that need to be made right away. However, spouses, partners, children or other family members have a difficult time making those decisions due to the emotional state they are in after such a loss. That’s why pre-planning is an option that more people are considering.
To help those interested in pre-planning, but uncomfortable with just calling up a funeral home, Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Inc. is hosting a free Peace of Mind seminar 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at Aroma Italiano.
The annual seminar features topics that are focused on answering the most frequently asked questions regarding funeral services, pre-planning, Social Security benefits, veteran benefits, life insurance concerns, cremation options and green funerals.
According to Maria Graziano of Hartman-Graziano, the format of the seminar is one that makes discussing the pre-planning process more comfortable.
“It’s a more relaxed environment,” said Graziano. “There’s a light meal to enjoy and everyone is provided with information, but there’s no obligation. The information they receive translates to wherever they decide to have their funeral services.”
There are opportunities for attendees to ask questions during the seminar, and then after the seminar attendees can speak with funeral directors personally if there are questions they would rather ask in private.
One thing that isn’t discussed at the seminar is prices, but Graziano said they are available for an appointment to meet privately with anyone interested in a price quote.
The Peace of Mind seminar is an annual event the funeral home plans. Overall, the response has been good.
“I think it has been positive,” said Graziano, who said the atmosphere at the restaurant’s banquet room helps makes it comfortable. She also added a lot of attendees come with a friend, a son or daughter or other family member to just listen and get the information.
Each time the funeral home does the seminar, Graziano said the individuals and families who attend are different. She recalls one lady who attended a seminar coming up to her afterward and thanking them for providing information. She mentioned that pre-planning was something she had been thinking about, but was too nervous to call the funeral home and ask. That is why the funeral home conducts the seminar.
Each attendee leaves with a personal pre-planning packet with information needed for the death certificate and obituary, questions a funeral director may ask and other information.
“Our mission at the funeral home is to care about our families with the same personal commitment we would afford to our own family in time of need. We take into consideration what would make planning a funeral easier for families and loved ones.”
Space is limited, so advance reservations are required by Aug. 11. To reserve your spot for the seminar, call 724-537-5575 or email hartmangraziano@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.