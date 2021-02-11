Bishop-elect Larry James Kulick, JCL, Wednesday night at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral put his hand on the Bible of Bishop Hugh L. Lamb, the first bishop of the Diocese of Greensburg, and professed his fidelity to the Catholic Church and all of its teachings, his fidelity and loyalty to Pope Francis, his promise to carry out the apostolic duties to teach, sanctify and rule the people of God, and the many other duties that will be required of him as the sixth bishop of the Diocese of Greensburg.
The evening prayer service is traditionally held on the vigil of the episcopal ordination and installation of a new bishop.
Today, he will officially become the shepherd of more than 128,000 Catholics in 78 parishes in the counties of Westmoreland, Indiana, Armstrong and Fayette.
A special livestream presentation will begin at 1 p.m. on the diocesan website — dioceseofgreensburg.org — Facebook page and YouTube channel. The Mass at 2 p.m. will be carried on those sites (and recorded for later viewing) and also broadcast live on cable’s EWTN.
The homilist Wednesday night was Bishop Lawrence Persico of the Diocese of Erie. He was formerly a priest in the Diocese of Greensburg and pastor of St. James Church in Salem Township, where Bishop Kulick served as pastor before his appointment.
In March, the cathedral will celebrate its 70th anniversary of being the mother church of the diocese that was formed in 1951.
“For 70 years, the bells of this church summoned the faithful for Masses, for weddings and funerals,” Persico said. “For 70 years, the bells of the cathedral sounded for all the major events in the Diocese of Greensburg.”
They will ring again today, he added, to celebrate the installation of Bishop Kulick who “will build on the firm foundation” of the five bishops before him. The new bishop, he noted, will receive the book of the gospel, a ring and the crosier (shepherd’s crook) as signs of preaching, fidelity and his pastoral office.
“There is one symbol that is not received and is not a rite of ordination,” Persico said.
He was referring to the pitcher and basin from the Gospel of John when on Holy Thursday, Jesus washed the feet of his disciples.
“Jesus assumed the role of servant,” he said. “Jesus knelt on the floor and washed their feet.”
It was an act cited by Pope Benedict XVI “to be constantly inspired by Christ and the washing of the feet,” he added. “The washing of the feet teaches service.”
He also noted that a bishop should serve with love and that his service should be one of passion, forgiveness and mercy.
“Let the bells of this cathedral ring out with joy,” Persico said. “You have a new bishop and we give thanks and praise to God.”
Diocesan documents and other related materials are now carrying Kulick’s newly-designed coat of arms that, in keeping with tradition, has symbols representing his life and the diocese.
It features a gothic shaped shield and a processional cross behind it with five red stones for the five wounds of the crucified Christ. The left side of the shield is the coat of arms of the Diocese of Greensburg with symbols commemorating Revolutionary War Gen. Nathaniel Greene, for whom Greensburg was named. A blue five-pointed star is from the coat of arms of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia honoring Bishop Hugh L. Lamb, who was auxiliary bishop of Philadelphia prior to being appointed the first bishop of Greensburg.
Two double traversed crosses flanking that star are derived from the coat of arms of the Benedictines, whose members have been present in the diocese for 175 years. Two yellow crosses above that section commemorate the portion of the Diocese of Pittsburgh that became the Diocese of Greensburg in 1951. That cross is also at the center of the logo of the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill, whose motherhouse is in Greensburg and who have ministered in the regions for 140 years.
The base of that section has the Christogram symbolizing the Holy Eucharist, the dedicatory title of the Cathedral of the Diocese of Greensburg. The first two letters of the Greek word for Christ, (XP) are combined to form the Christogram and may be read as the Latin word “pax” (peace).
The right side of the shield, the personal arms of Bishop Kulick, commemorates his Slovak heritage and Southwestern Pennsylvania. The double-bar cross honors saints Cyril and Methodius, the apostles to the Slavic people. The triple-peak blue mountains represent the mountain ranges of Tatra, Matra and Fatra in present-day Slovakia in a region of the former Kingdom of Hungary. After the saints had evangelized the people of Slavic nations, they planted the cross on the largest of three mountains depicted on the shield. The mountains also represent the terrain of the diocese and southwestern Pennsylvania.
The dark red on the shield symbolizes the blood of martyrs. The lighter red represents fire, together symbolizing the martyrdom of Kulick’s patron St. Lawrence. Other shades of blue are for Christ illuminating the world, and the Blessed Virgin Mary, the diocesan patroness of Our Lady of the Assumption.
Shadows and highlights on the mountain are a tribute to St. Joseph and to the teaching influence of the Sisters of St. Joseph in the bishop’s early education. His episcopal ordination is also taking place in the Year of St. Joseph.
The two sheaves with seven strands of wheat represent the 12 apostles, Mary and Jesus, and the foundation of the Church. The wheat also symbolizes evangelization as planting the seeds and harvesting the grain. The wheat also represents St. Martha, the patroness of the bishop’s home parish, St. Martha’s in Leechburg.
“Christus est Veritas,” Latin for “Christ is the Truth,” is inscribed on the banner of the coat of arms to emphasize the importance of evangelization.
