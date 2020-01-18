Pennsylvania Lottery officials on Friday announced that players will be able to purchase Powerball and Mega Millions tickets online through the iLottery platform at pailottery.com.
“We are excited to announce that we are now selling Powerball and Mega Millions tickets online,” Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko said. “Selling lottery online is a big part of our effort to appeal to new customers and meet our players where they already are — which is online. This is an important step that will help us continue generating funds to benefit older Pennsylvanians.”
Online customers can enjoy many of the same features available to players who visit a lottery retailer, including the ability to choose their own numbers or select the “quick pick” option to receive randomly selected numbers. Players also have the option to purchase multiple tickets and to buy tickets up to 26 drawings (13 weeks) in advance.
To play online, players must sign up for an iLottery account and deposit funds in order to make a purchase. New account holders are required to securely submit proof of identity and age. Players must be 18 or older.
After purchasing tickets, players will be able to view their transaction history, including past and current drawings and plays.
“By law, online lottery players must be physically located in the state of Pennsylvania to play for money and win prizes,” Svitko said. “As with all lottery games, we urge players to play responsibly and always within their means.”
The iLottery system features a number of player-controlled settings, including limits on time, deposits and spending. The site also allows players to take a “cool-off” break of up to 30 days, or self-exclude entirely for one year or five years.
To play or purchase Pennsylvania Lottery games on a computer, mobile device or tablet, install the lottery’s official app. Apple users can download the app from the Apple App Store. Android users can go to palottery.com/android or text “APP” to 54187 to receive a special download link.
Officials noted that the Google Play store’s Pennsylvania Lottery LITE App currently does not include the ability to purchase Powerball and Mega Millions tickets. Tickets that are issued online cannot be canceled.
Pennsylvania Lottery players can play a variety of games online, including Monster Wins, Prospector’s Gold, Snow Me the Money and Pennsylvania Payout.
For more information, visit paiLottery.com.
