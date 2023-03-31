Dr. Francis DeFabo took a pottery class at Pittsburgh Center for the Arts in 2010 and he enjoyed it so much that he took continuing education classes at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“What really got me going is that a patient’s husband was a potter and when he came into the office with her one day, he said he heard that I was interested in pottery and offered to sell me a pottery wheel and show me how to use it,” he said.
That was the beginning of a creative outlet for DeFabo of Unity Township, a longtime obstetrician and gynecologist in the community. It grew from a fun hobby on the side, to the realization that people wanted to buy his pottery, to a garage that was taken over and then when he retired in November 2021, to a studio and shop in an historical building in Pleasant Unity.
On Saturday, DeFabo and his wife Lynn are holding a reopening celebration at FDP Studio to kick off the season. Guests will be served beverages and pastries at the daylong reception. Estelle, a singer from Pleasant Unity, will entertain from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ginette Simpson, a renowned pysanki artist from New Alexandria, will demonstrate the process of creating the intricately designed Ukrainian eggs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This is the second season for FDP Studios that opened last year in a former restaurant that originally was the F.J. Opiela Self-Service Market.
The couple retained some of the original features of the 80-year-old building. They kept original woodwork, had the industrial carpeting stripped off of maple floors and rewired the schoolhouse style lighting that was intact above a dropped ceiling.
“The original ceiling is made of wood that has never been treated in any way. It just aged naturally,” DeFabo said. “It’s like a focal point and it’s really cool.”
The basement was converted to his work studio where he creates dishes, bowls, vases and many other items. It’s a long way from the first years when he was giving his pottery to family and friends.
One day back then, a friend jokingly told him, “Please stop giving my wife pottery.”
That’s when his wife Lynn told him, “We have more pots than friends. Go find another way to unload some of this.”
He just kept on making it.
“It’s relaxing, so incredibly relaxing,” he said. “And I like the fact that each piece of clay has its own personality. It’s an interactive process between the potter and the clay.”
He got his first chance to make a sale when he set up tables at a fundraiser for Excela Health Latrobe Hospital that was being held in the Fred Rogers Center at St. Vincent College.
“That was the first time I sold anything,” he said. “Lynn and I ended up setting up a tent at the farmers market in Ligonier, and that became a fun thing to do on a Saturday morning. I sold more pots and I made more pots, and it sort of grew from there.”
The property in Pleasant Unity became available around the same time that they were looking for a place to set up a real studio. Because it had been a restaurant, it already had the commercial wiring that he needed for the firing kilns.
Finishing the interior became a work of art itself with the display furniture and swinging couch made by Drury Furniture of Latrobe. That was not the only local involvement in the building’s transformation. The couple also wanted to open the shop on the main floor for other local artists to sell their wares.
That includes Dusty Tree Soap made by Rebecca Shepler of Latrobe. Seasonable herbs come from Dandy Botanicals that are grown by Jenn Eppolito, the education horticulturist at Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve at St. Vincent College. In the summer, the shop carries fresh sunflowers from Palmer’s Farm in Unity Township.
Marion Mitchell of New Stanton makes bentwood trays and the chopsticks that go with DeFabo’s noodle bowls. Ann Gravelle of Latrobe creates original greeting cards, and the shop also carries cards with prints of art by Richard Harydzak of Murrysville.
DeFabo makes local connections with his pottery, too.
“There’s a husband and wife team and their brother, the Burn Brothers, who make candles and Francis makes containers for them to fill with wax,” Lynn DeFabo said. “We sell them here, and when they’d done burning, you have a piece of pottery that can be used for many things.”
Several fabric artists are represented with napkins, aprons and pillows, and she knits hats and pillows for the winter season. She also finds vintage furniture and other décor to use or sell in the shop.
The couple had Latrobe artist Kathy Rafferty paint a picture of their cats Simon and Darcy playing in pottery pieces, then had the design made into a puzzle. They are donating $5 of each puzzle sale to HEAL Animal Rescue, which runs a shelter in Youngwood and a farm sanctuary near Latrobe.
The shop’s pantry has coffee, honey, and jams and jellies from regional sources. When nearby St. Florian Church has bake sales twice a year, the DeFabos buy them to serve to their patrons.
All of those crafts and wares celebrate local talent and small businesses, which is part of the dream of a doctor who found great satisfaction in his own creativity.
The shop is located at 2082 Pleasant Unity Road. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. There will be a free Easter egg hunt (and opportunities to pet goats) at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8. For more information visit fdpstudioshop.com and fdpstudio+shop on Facebook.
