The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission advises motorists traveling near Somerset Interchange, Exit 110, that they may experience delays as blasting operations are extended throughout the summer for the total reconstruction and widening project between mileposts 102 and 109 in Somerset County. To safely conduct blasting operations in the area, traffic paces will occur as needed throughout the summer to keep motorists and workers safe. During the paces, turnpike maintenance crews and state police will restrict turnpike traffic to a speed of 20-25 miles an hour until blasting is complete. Motorists in the area should be prepared for slow-moving traffic and possible stoppages.
The $117 million project, which is being paid with toll dollars as part of the PTC’s capital plan, is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024. Visit https://www.patpconstruction.com/mp102to109/team.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.