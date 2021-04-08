A painting of former Latrobe coach Raymond V. Wild was recently commissioned to artist Kathy Sartoris Rafferty by the Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation’s (GLPIEF) Charles U. Findley Football Scholarship Committee.
Wild’s portrait now hangs in the athletic wing hallway at the senior high school near other portraits of former coaches Joe Howard, Creed Westfall and Charles Findley. Rafferty graduated from Greater Latrobe in 1967.
The GLPIEF Charles U. Findley Scholarship Committee established a football scholarship in Findley’s memory in 2019 and continues to fundraise for the scholarship and collaborate with the Wildcat Football Alumni Association.
The portrait of Wild was presented to the GLSD Art Conservation Trust, as the art trust oversees and preserves the art collections of the school district and works to promote the development of creativity for every student through active involvement in the arts.
The Latrobe Area Historical Society notes that in 1928, Wild was hired as a teacher and as coach for both the football and basketball teams at Latrobe. By 1934, he was also coaching the track team.
Gradually, from 1931 to 1935, the sports pages more and more frequently reported the successes and failures of “the Wild men,” “the Wild machine,” and “the Wild five.” The term “Wildcat” first appeared in the school newspaper, the High Post, in the fall of 1936 — suggesting the name of the district’s mascot evolved as a tribute to the popular coach.
The first two paintings were purchased by high school students in 1936. Today, there are over 200 pieces of original art lining the halls of Greater Latrobe Senior High School. The first graphic representations of the Wildcat appeared in the 1944 Latrobean.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.