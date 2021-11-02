Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 12 has announced that a portion of Route 982 in Mount Pleasant Township will remain closed until later this month.
The closure, located between Route 130 and Tall Pine Road, will continue through Nov. 11. The section of roadway has been closed since late September to allow crews to remove and replace a 48-inch pipe and replace it with a 60-inch pipe.
A marked detour will be in place using routes 130, 981 and 2021 (Kecksburg Road.)
Additionally, PennDOT officials said a section of Route 136 (Main Street) in West Newton will temporarily close this week.
The closure — scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3 — will be located between Water Street and 1st Street. The closure will allow CSX crews to perform railroad crossing maintenance. A marked detour will be in place using routes 136 (Main Street) and 31, Interstate 70 and Route 51 to Route 136.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. The free website — which is also available through a smartphone application — provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh
