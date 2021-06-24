Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 12 has announced that Route 286 in Bell Township will be closed between Palko and Steele roads beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, June 28, until 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27. The closure will be in place to allow crews to perform rehabilitation work of the inlet/outlet headwalls and wingwalls. A marked detour will be in place using routes 380 and 819. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh
