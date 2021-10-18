Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 12 has announced that a portion of Ankey Hill Road between Route 982 and Strouble Road will be closed starting next week.
The work will begin on Monday, Oct. 18, and will end on Oct. 25. A detour will be place using Route 982, Heinman Road and Shady Lane.
PennDOT officials said the closure will be in place to allow crews to perform structure borings needed for the design and future replacement of the current bridge.
Additionally, PennDOT District 12 has announced that single-lane restrictions on the bridge that carries Route 136 over the Youghiogheny River in West Newton will begin on Monday, Oct. 18, and will continue until Wednesday, Oct. 20. The restrictions will occur between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
The lane restrictions will allow crews to perform routine inspection of the bridge. The schedule is subject to change based on the weather.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. The free website provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. The site is also available via a smartphone application.
Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.