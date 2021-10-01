This weekend, Twin Lakes Park in Unity and Hempfield townships will be filled with visitors looking to experience the arts, crafts and food they love.
Don’t check the calendar. It’s October, not July. But after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of back-to-back years of the Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival, organizers wanted to give regular attendees a small taste of what they missed by hosting a mini-version fall festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
Although temperatures may be a little cooler than the first weekend of July they are used to, visitors will otherwise find all of the key components of the festival, plus a few new ones, including a few new vendors, many of them local.
At the festival, 36 artisans and crafters will be offering items that reflect the season, so instead of things geared to summer, there will be arts and crafts geared toward fall and winter, like chunky blankets and beanie hats.
Of course, it wouldn’t be a Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival without the food and visitors won’t be disappointed. Attendees can expect hearty fare from Big Black Grill, Steel City Chimneys and Lynn’s Franks, plus Hanson’s Kettle Korn, Sand Hill Berries and Sweet Finley’s Cookie Co.
In addition, local wineries, distilleries and other food purveyors will also be on hand.
One of the things that sets the festival apart from others is the art and entertainment, and visitors won’t be disappointed.
Temujin the Storyteller will be strolling through the grounds during the day, weaving his version of traditional tales and those from cultures around the world.
The Laurel Stage will feature performances by Penn Trafford Community Band from 11 a.m. to noon, singer Antolena Damico from 1 to 2 p.m., Neon Swing X-perience big band from 3 to 4 p.m. and country singer Gary Pratt from 5 to 6 p.m.
Trafford Middle School Chorus will perform on the Island Stage from 2 to 2:30 p.m.
The Westmoreland Art Nationals is usually is held in the park’s activity center as part of the larger festival each year.
The juried fine art and photography exhibition was held virtually the last two years. However, there will still be art in the activity center.
The Greensburg Art Center will present a series of art-making demonstrations throughout the day, including pottery, painting and pet portraits. There will also be make-and-take art activities for children, along with fine art and other artisan-made items for sale from the center’s artist marketplace.
You Are Here art space in Jeannette will provide a display with information on its program, exhibitions and art materials thrift shop. A basket raffle donated by community members, businesses and board members will also be held.
For the mini-festival, there won’t be shuttle buses and parking will be on site.
Plans are already in the works for the big festival to return next year for a full run, from June 30 through July 3.
For fall festival map, vendor list and more information on the mini-festival, visit artsandheritage.com.
