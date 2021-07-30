(Editor's Note: A police roundup item that appeared on Page A5 of the Friday, July 30, edition of the Latrobe Bulletin incorrectly swapped the vehicles of the two drivers involved and listed the wrong driver as the one who was cited by police. A corrected version of the roundup item appears below. The Bulletin apologizes for the error.)
State police report that a driver and her passenger suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 3:29 p.m. July 24, on Lincoln Highway (Route 30) in Hempfield Township. Police reported Laura Leary, 57, of Tinley Park, Illinois, and Michele Boggio, 60, of Bradenville were traveling in a 2010 Toyota RAV4, which collided with a 2012 Kia Sorento driven by Jamie L. Milchak, 37, of Irwin. After the accident, police cited Milchak for a violation of turning movements and required signals.
