Student had knives at Hempfield HS
State police at Greensburg report responding Sept. 7 at 11:11 a.m. to Hempfield Area High School along state Route 136 to investigate a student who possessed knives on school property. The knives were seized and the investigation is ongoing. Criminal charges are pending. The student is listed as a known 14-year-old Irwin male.
Theft by deception in Hyde ParkState police at Kiski Valley report investigating theft by deception which occurred sometime between 4 p.m. Sept. 5 and 4 p.m. Sept. 6 at a Chestnut Street location in Hyde Park. According to the report, unknown actor(s) used several social media and other online platforms to deceive the victim into providing her identifying information and attempted to have the victim purchase a gift card and send the card number for payment for a false service. This investigation continues. The victim is a 20-year-old female Hyde Park resident.
Disorderly conduct in Derry TownshipState police at Kiski Valley report investigating disorderly conduct Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. at a Scott Court location in Derry Township. According to the report, an “11-year-old Latrobe male had words with a 9-year-old Latrobe male in Holiday Acres and pulled a pocketknife from his pocket and displayed it while saying ‘I will make you (shut up).’” This investigation continues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.