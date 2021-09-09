State police at Greensburg report that troopers investigated an incident of terroristic threats at 9:23 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, on Georges Station Road in Hempfield Township. According to police, two men were arguing over a parking spot, when the altercation escalated into both individuals displaying handguns. State police said that the two were separated at the scene and no injuries were sustained in the incident.
State police at Greensburg arrested Matthew Boord, 50, of Jeannette on assault charges after responding to a verbal dispute that turned physical at 10:26 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, in Hempfield Township. According to the report, Boord grabbed a 54-year-old woman by the head and smashed it off a vehicle window. He was taken into custody and charges filed.
State police at Greensburg arrested Nathaniel Konop and Alicia Hyde, both 33, of Mount Pleasant, for endangering the life of a child after finding a six-year-old had overdosed on Aug. 27 at a residence on Yoder Avenue in Mount Pleasant.
State police at Indiana reported a 33-year-old man was arrested after shoving a 46-year-old man during an argument at 8:59 a.m. Sept. 1 in Center Township, Indiana County. Both individuals were from Homer City.
State police at Indiana reported an apartment on Maple Street in White Township was burglarized between 8:15 and 9:15 a.m. Aug. 25.
State police at Indiana took Matthew Lee Carol Wayne Tiger, 43, of Blairsville into custody after he allegedly caused a disturbance at 8:21 a.m. Sept. 2, along Maple Avenue Extension in Burrell Township, Indiana County. Tiger reportedly resisted arrest, but was eventually taken into custody by a state trooper and an officer of the Blairsville police. He was charged with felony terroristic threats, misdemeanor resisting arrest and summary counts of disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness. He was remanded into the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 22.
State police at Indiana have charged Edward Eugene Patterson, 58, and Nicole Dawn Pless, 43, both of Indiana, with multiple counts following the execution of a search warrant on Aug. 21 at a home in Washington Township, Indiana County. During the search, troopers seized approximately 50 glassine bags containing suspected heroin, shards of suspected methamphetamine, suspected Suboxone pills, suspected marijuana, scales, packaging material and other drug paraphernalia. Patterson resides at the home and was present during the search. He was charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana. As a result of the investigation, Pless was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Preliminary hearings for both are scheduled for Sept. 30.
