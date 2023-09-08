Megan’s Law violation reported

State police at Greensburg report filing charges against 25-year-old Jonathan Andrew Hoover of Hempfield Township due to alleged “unlawful contact with a minor relating to sexual materials and performances” and related offenses. According to PSP Greensburg, troopers in June received a report of a Megan’s Law violation which occurred at a Chapel Drive residence in Hempfield Township. Hoover, a convicted felon, became a registered Megan’s Law offender in 2019 after pleading guilty to numerous child pornography offenses filed by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Hoover had failed to register his social media accounts as required by Megan’s Law. Hoover used his social media accounts to solicit at least two underage female children for sexual favors and materials, according to PSP Greensburg. Hoover befriended a 14-year-old female in Texas and a 12-year-old female in Utah via social media. Over the course of several months, Hoover requested both females provide explicit images of themselves as well as having them perform sexual acts and record those acts. Hoover on Aug. 30 was subsequently charged by Pennsylvania State Police in Magisterial District Court 10-2-01. Criminal charges include unlawful contact with a minor relating to sexual materials and performances, dissemination of obscene and other sexual materials to minors, criminal use of a communication facility, failure to register with Pennsylvania State Police as required under Megan’s Law and corruption of minors.