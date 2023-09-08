Megan’s Law violation reported
State police at Greensburg report filing charges against 25-year-old Jonathan Andrew Hoover of Hempfield Township due to alleged “unlawful contact with a minor relating to sexual materials and performances” and related offenses. According to PSP Greensburg, troopers in June received a report of a Megan’s Law violation which occurred at a Chapel Drive residence in Hempfield Township. Hoover, a convicted felon, became a registered Megan’s Law offender in 2019 after pleading guilty to numerous child pornography offenses filed by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Hoover had failed to register his social media accounts as required by Megan’s Law. Hoover used his social media accounts to solicit at least two underage female children for sexual favors and materials, according to PSP Greensburg. Hoover befriended a 14-year-old female in Texas and a 12-year-old female in Utah via social media. Over the course of several months, Hoover requested both females provide explicit images of themselves as well as having them perform sexual acts and record those acts. Hoover on Aug. 30 was subsequently charged by Pennsylvania State Police in Magisterial District Court 10-2-01. Criminal charges include unlawful contact with a minor relating to sexual materials and performances, dissemination of obscene and other sexual materials to minors, criminal use of a communication facility, failure to register with Pennsylvania State Police as required under Megan’s Law and corruption of minors.
No injuries in Hempfield Township crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred Aug. 27 at 4:11 p.m. in the vicinity of 806 U.S. Route 119 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 50-year-old William G. Repko Jr. of Verona was operating a 2021 Honda Civic westbound on Route 119 when he failed to maintain control of the vehicle and struck a curb on the right side of the roadway. The Honda traveled approximately 60 feet on top of the curb before coming to a stop on the roadway. No injuries were reported.
Hit-and-run reported on Route 130
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash that occurred Sept. 1 at 5:30 p.m. on state Route 130 west of Marguerite Road in Unity Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2011 Hyundai Accent operated by 27-year-old Mark T. Viazanko of Latrobe. Unit No. 2 was a 2015 Ram 2500 operated by 60-year-old Lloyd D. Beiler of Greensburg. The crash occurred as both vehicles were traveling east on Route 130 approaching Marguerite Road, an intersection featuring four stop signs. Unit No. 2 was stopped in traffic awaiting for clearance to proceed through the posted stop sign. Unit No. 1 then rear-ended unit No. 2. Viazanko exited his vehicle, spoke with Beiler, then “fled the scene,” according to a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg. No injuries were reported.
PSP: Driver fatigue leads to accident
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred Sept. 2 at 9:28 a.m. on state Route 56 east of Laurel Ridge State Park in St. Clair Township. According to the report, 37-year-old Tammy J. Waulk of New Florence was operating a 2017 Hyundai Tucson eastbound on Route 56 east of Trail Head Drive when due to driver fatigue, the vehicle crossed over the westbound travel lane, exited the roadway and sideswiped a guide rail. The SUV continued traveling eastbound and came to a controlled final rest approximately 100 yards east of the initial point of impact with disabling front end damage. No injuries were reported.
Medical emergency causes crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred Aug. 31 at 5:03 p.m. on Mount Pleasant Road south of Pellis Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 67-year-old Donna E. Biss of Greensburg was operating a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox east on Mount Pleasant Road when, due to medical reasons, Biss experienced a “blackout” and lost control of the SUV. The vehicle crossed over the double yellow line and struck a guide rail on the north berm of Mount Pleasant Road. Following impact, the Equinox came to final rest where the impact occurred. Biss suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Independence Health System Westmoreland Hospital. A passenger, 44-year-old Kristen R. McGrath, also of Greensburg, did not report any injuries.
Two-vehicle crash in Unity Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred Aug. 27 at 3:33 p.m. on state Route 981 at its intersection with Lloyd Avenue Extension in Unity Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2011 Ford F-150XLT operated by 21-year-old Corey R. Wallace of Youngstown. Unit No. 2 was a 2016 Kia Optima operated by 32-year-old Shelby L. Daily of Latrobe. An 8-year-old male and a female infant were also in unit No. 2. According to the report, the crash occurred as unit No. 2 was stopped on Route 981 southbound waiting to turn left onto Lloyd Avenue Extension. Unit No. 1 approached unit No. 2 from the rear. Wallace failed to see unit No. 2 stopped in the roadway and was unable to stop his vehicle in time before it struck unit No. 2. The 8-year-old male suffered a minor injury. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.
PSP: Driver DUI with 1-year-old in car
State police at Greensburg report conducting a traffic stop Aug. 26 at 10:31 p.m. on a Ford Focus of unknown model year operated by a known male of Scottdale. According to the report, troopers initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Ruffsdale Road and Wolfe Lane in East Huntingdon Township for summary traffic violations. During the traffic stop, the driver, who was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg, appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. A 1-year-old passenger was in the rear seat of the vehicle. Criminal charges are pending.
