Truck damaged in Derry Township crash

State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash Aug. 28 at 6:06 a.m. on Livermore Road, east of Strong Medicine Lane, in Derry Township. According to the report, 38-year-old Matthew J. Welc of Blairsville was driving a 2012 Ford F-150XLT north on Livermore Road in the northbound lane. The truck began to negotiate a right curve when it exited its lane of travel and entered the southbound lane. The truck continued this course and exited the roadway via its western shoulder. Upon leaving the roadway, the Ford struck a roadside guide rail which impaled the truck’s grill/front bumper. The truck continued to push the guide rail until it came to final rest off of the roadway facing northeast. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by members of the New Alexandria and Blairsville volunteer fire departments and Bob Hafer’s Towing.