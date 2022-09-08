Truck damaged in Derry Township crash
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash Aug. 28 at 6:06 a.m. on Livermore Road, east of Strong Medicine Lane, in Derry Township. According to the report, 38-year-old Matthew J. Welc of Blairsville was driving a 2012 Ford F-150XLT north on Livermore Road in the northbound lane. The truck began to negotiate a right curve when it exited its lane of travel and entered the southbound lane. The truck continued this course and exited the roadway via its western shoulder. Upon leaving the roadway, the Ford struck a roadside guide rail which impaled the truck’s grill/front bumper. The truck continued to push the guide rail until it came to final rest off of the roadway facing northeast. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by members of the New Alexandria and Blairsville volunteer fire departments and Bob Hafer’s Towing.
Vehicle rollover in Mount Pleasant Twp.State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Aug. 27 at 9:44 p.m. on Austin Boulevard, east of Claypike Road, in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, 27-year-old Benjamin Kelso of Scottdale was operating a 2012 Ford 300 Series west on Austin Boulevard. As Kelso was negotiating a left curve in the roadway, his vehicle left the road, rolled down an embankment and came to final rest on its roof facing east. Kelso was transported by Kecksburg Rescue Squad to an undisclosed medical facility with possible injuries.
No injuries in Hempfield Twp. crashState police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Sept. 6 at 1:13 p.m. on U.S. Route 119 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2013 Peterbilt 388 operated by 33-year-old Omar S. White of Pittsburgh. Unit No. 2 was a 2004 Ford Explorer operated by 34-year-old Thomas A. Hisker of Jeannette. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling northbound on Route 119 in Hempfield Township. Unit No. 1 was traveling straight on a paved level surface when a wheel runoff occurred with one of its passenger tires. As a result of the wheel runoff, the detached tire traveled across the center grass median and into the southbound lanes and collided into the front of unit No. 2. Unit No. 2 was traveling southbound where the crash occurred. Unit No. 1 continued traveling north for approximately 200 feet before coming to final rest on the east berm of Route 119, facing north. Unit No. 2 sustained disabling front damage and unit No. 1 sustained disabling rear damage. No injuries were reported. Unit No. 1 was towed from the scene by Diamond Towing Service and unit No. 2 was towed by Raygor Auto Inc. Repair and Towing. White was not cited due to the crash being caused by a vehicular failure.
Firearm possession without permitsState police at Greensburg report finding marijuana and two loaded firearms without proper permits during a traffic stop Sept. 3 at 6:44 p.m. at the corner of U.S. Route 30 and Country Club Drive in North Huntingdon Township. According to the report, 23-year-old Joseph Tumminello of Harriman, Tennessee, was operating a 2010 Dodge pickup truck and was stopped after troopers observed traffic violations. Charges were filed in district court.
