Latrobe man arrested for DUI in White Twp.

State police at Indiana report conducting a traffic stop Aug. 23 at 7:52 p.m. at the intersection of South 13th and Rose streets in White Township, Indiana County. According to the report, troopers stopped a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado operated by 35-year-old Henry Eddington of Latrobe for “summary traffic violations.” Upon further investigation, it was determined Eddington was under the influence of a controlled substance and was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence. A search of the vehicle and Eddington yielded drug paraphernalia and an unopened glassine baggy of suspected heroin.