Latrobe man arrested for DUI in White Twp.
State police at Indiana report conducting a traffic stop Aug. 23 at 7:52 p.m. at the intersection of South 13th and Rose streets in White Township, Indiana County. According to the report, troopers stopped a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado operated by 35-year-old Henry Eddington of Latrobe for “summary traffic violations.” Upon further investigation, it was determined Eddington was under the influence of a controlled substance and was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence. A search of the vehicle and Eddington yielded drug paraphernalia and an unopened glassine baggy of suspected heroin.
Injuries reported in two-vehicle crash
State police at Indiana report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred Aug. 24 at 6:16 p.m. on Rose Street and its intersection with South 13th Street in White Township, Indiana County. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2021 Toyota Corolla operated by 63-year-old Jeffrey L. Mitchell of New Florence. A passenger, 63-year-old Sandra L. Mitchell of New Florence, also was in the vehicle. Unit No. 2 was a 2021 Honda GL1800 motorcycle operated by 52-year-old Michael P. McGovern of Indiana. A passenger, 24-year-old Marselienna V. Eschen of Indiana, was a passenger on the motorcycle. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was attempting to make a right turn onto the westbound lane of Rose Street. Unit No. 1 stopped at a properly posted stop sign but then proceeded through the intersection without yielding to the right of way of unit No. 2, which was traveling west on Rose Street as it was struck by unit No. 1. McGovern and Eschen were both ejected from the motorcycle. McGovern was transported via Citizens’ Ambulance Service to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for treatment of suspected serious injuries. Eschen was transported via Citizens’ Ambulance Service to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for treatment of suspected minor injuries.
Vehicle strikes barrier on I-76
State police at New Stanton report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred Aug. 31 at 5:57 p.m. on Interstate 76 westbound at mile marker 85.4 in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, 25-year-old Tyshira H. Murphy of Murrysville was operating a 2023 Mazda CX-5 in the left lane of I-76 westbound with cruise control set at 70 mph when the tire pressure light activated on the dashboard. Murphy then lost control of the vehicle, which struck a concrete barrier. Murphy was transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Independence Health System Frick Hospital for treatment of injuries.
Cargo load shifts, tumbles after hard stop on toll roadState police at New Stanton report investigating an incident involving a tractor-trailer on Route 66 toll road at mile marker 2.4 northbound in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 42-year-old Sixto R. Jaquez-Castro of Hazleton was operating a 2009 Freightliner Cascadia north on Route 66 toll road at which time Jaquez-Castro attempted a hard stop, causing the vehicle’s load to shift. The cargo struck the cab, causing damage. The vehicle traveled onto the shoulder of the roadway and stopped prior to mile marker 2.4. The cargo load then fell off of the trailer and onto the guide rail, causing damage. No injuries were reported. Jaquez-Castro was cited for several commercial motor vehicle violations.
Tractor-trailer strikes guide rails, barriers after tire blowoutState police at New Stanton report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred Aug. 27 at 12:35 p.m. on Interstate 76 westbound near mile marker 87.3 in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, 24-year-old Wadesworth C. Lawrence of Deltona, Florida, was operating a 2023 Freightliner Cascadia west on I-76 in the right lane when the front right tire blew out. The Freightliner veered to the right and crashed into a guide rail with its right side and rode along the guide rail before crashing into a cement barrier. The vehicle rode alongside the cement barrier, which then ended, and another guide rail began. The Freightliner rode alongside the guide rail until it ended. The vehicle then struck an embankment with its right side and continued a little farther before coming to final rest on the right berm of the roadway. The Freightliner traveled approximately .2 miles after the front right tire blowout.
PSP: Driver found DUI in Hempfield Twp.
State police at New Stanton report stopping a 2022 Toyota Tacoma for a summary traffic violation Sept. 2 at 9:33 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 136 and Gabel Lane in Hempfield Township. According to the report, further investigation revealed the driver of the vehicle – a known 33-year-old Greensburg male – was DUI. Additionally, a minor was also in the vehicle. Summary and DUI-related charges will be filed at Magisterial District Court 10-3-01, according to PSP New Stanton. A public information release report filed by PSP New Stanton did not identify the driver.
Hit-and-run reported in New Stanton
State police at New Stanton report investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred Sept. 2 at 12:25 p.m. on Pennsylvania Route 66 Turnpike northbound in the area of mile marker 0.5 in New Stanton. According to the report, a vehicle of unknown make and model operated by an unknown driver was traveling north on the turnpike in the left lane. For unknown reasons, the vehicle drifted off of the roadway and into the center median. Tire marks at the scene indicate that the vehicle then proceeded sharply across the northbound travel lanes of the turnpike and struck the eastern guide rail. Following impact, the vehicle fled the scene with unknown damage in an unknown direction.
Commented