Two-vehicle crash in Salem Township

State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash Sept. 4 at 10:42 a.m. on U.S. Route 22 in Salem Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2022 Kia Sol operated by 38-year-old Alan A. Cotroneo of Homer City. Unit No. 2 was a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe operated by 63-year-old Elaine F. Meyers of Trafford. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was stopped on Route 22 westbound in the right lane at its intersection with U.S. Route 119. Unit No. 1 was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to see unit No. 2 stopped at the red light and struck the rear of the vehicle. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by members of the New Alexandria and Forbes Road fire departments.