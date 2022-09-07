Two-vehicle crash in Salem Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash Sept. 4 at 10:42 a.m. on U.S. Route 22 in Salem Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2022 Kia Sol operated by 38-year-old Alan A. Cotroneo of Homer City. Unit No. 2 was a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe operated by 63-year-old Elaine F. Meyers of Trafford. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was stopped on Route 22 westbound in the right lane at its intersection with U.S. Route 119. Unit No. 1 was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to see unit No. 2 stopped at the red light and struck the rear of the vehicle. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by members of the New Alexandria and Forbes Road fire departments.
Vehicle returned to ownerState police at Greensburg report investigating the theft of a motor vehicle Aug. 15 at 3:46 p.m. along U.S. Route 66 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 65-year-old male of Greensburg was having work done on a 1977 Chevrolet Corvette by Daniel Swain since 2020, and in March 2022, Swain moved his business as his lease was up. Swain failed to contact the victim since March and had not returned the vehicle. The car was entered into NCIC and Swain was located with the vehicle. The victim refused charges and was able to retrieve his vehicle.
Catalytic converter stolenState police at Greensburg report investigating the theft of vehicle parts Aug. 7 at 5:46 a.m. at a location along Illinois Lane in Saint Clair Township. According to the report, a 67-year-old New Florence male told police that a catalytic converter was stolen and no cameras were in the area where the incident occurred. No leads have developed at this time.
PSP: Cash stolen from vehicleState police at Greensburg report investigating theft from a motor vehicle Aug. 27 at 9:53 a.m. on Pine Street in Sewickley Township. According to the report, a 28-year-old Rillton male told police that after locking his 2007 Ford Edge prior to entering his residence for the night, the vehicle was unlocked in the morning and $670 in cash and $210 in cash bash ticket money was gone. Investigators took fingerprints off the vehicle and the case is ongoing.
Harassment charges filedState police at Greensburg report filing harassment charges against two brothers following an altercation Sept. 4 at 8:35 p.m. at a location along state Route 259 in Fairfield Township. A 31-year-old Robinson male and 23-year-old Bolivar male acknowledged that they struck each other once and separated. Harassment charges were filed against both involved parties.
DUI in East Huntingdon TownshipState police at Greensburg report investigating a DUI (on view drugs) Sept. 2 at 11:07 p.m. at U.S. Route 119 and West Tech Drive in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, 37-year-old John Mickey of Owensdale was operating a 2009 Honda and found to be DUI after observed traffic violations. Charges were prepared and filed in district court.
Car keys found on Swede Hill RoadState police at Greensburg were recently given a set of car keys Sept. 2 at 10:35 a.m. An unidentified male found the keys on Swede Hill Road in Hempfield Township and attempted to locate the owner with negative results. The car key is a black Buick key fob with a blue Smail key tag attached. Anyone with information on the missing car keys should contact Trooper Lavella at PSP Greensburg, 724-832-3288. Proof of ownership will be required upon pickup of the car keys.
