No injuries in Route 819 crash

State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred Aug. 29 at 9:01 a.m. on state Route 819 north of Aster Lane in Salem Township. According to the report, 22-year-old Victoria Feltenberger of Greensburg was operating a 2011 Ford Focus south on Route 819 and lost control of the vehicle while attempting to negotiate a left curve in the roadway. The vehicle traveled across loose gravel on the berm of the roadway, causing the rear end of the car to spin in a clockwise direction on the roadway. The vehicle then left the roadway and struck an embankment before rolling over. Feltenberger was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by members of the Forbes Road and Slickville volunteer fire departments.