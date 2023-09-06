No injuries in Route 819 crash
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred Aug. 29 at 9:01 a.m. on state Route 819 north of Aster Lane in Salem Township. According to the report, 22-year-old Victoria Feltenberger of Greensburg was operating a 2011 Ford Focus south on Route 819 and lost control of the vehicle while attempting to negotiate a left curve in the roadway. The vehicle traveled across loose gravel on the berm of the roadway, causing the rear end of the car to spin in a clockwise direction on the roadway. The vehicle then left the roadway and struck an embankment before rolling over. Feltenberger was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by members of the Forbes Road and Slickville volunteer fire departments.
Harassment charges filed
State police at Kiski Valley report filing harassment charges against 53-year-old Glenn Mathew Iman of New Alexandria following an incident that occurred Sept. 1 at 3 p.m. at Busy Beaver in Salem Township. According to the report, Iman arrived at the business and harassed a known 37-year-old Delmont female by calling the “victim names.” Troopers allege Iman also “called the store numerous times in an attempt to speak to the victim.”
Additional fatal crash details released
State police at Kiski Valley released additional details Tuesday morning concerning a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Sept. 1 at 9:16 p.m. on U.S. Route 119 in Salem Township. According to the report, 44-year-old William E. Rager of Salem Township was operating a 2005 Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe south on Route 119 when he lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a left curve in the roadway. The motorcycle left the roadway, struck a culvert and became airborne for approximately 81 feet before coming down and striking the ground. Rager was thrown from the motorcycle and died as a result of his injuries. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by members of the Forbes Road, Slickville, New Alexandria and Crabtree volunteer fire departments. Rager was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to information provided by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.
Two-vehicle crash reported in Oklahoma
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred Aug. 19 at 12:36 a.m. on U.S. Route 66 near Trunzo Lane and Orr Avenue in Oklahoma. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2005 Hyundai Sonata operated by 40-year-old Nicholas P. Thompson of Apollo. Unit No. 2 was a 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 operated by 22-year-old Luke B. Gavaghan of Murrysville. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was traveling south on Route 66. Unit No. 2 was crossing the train tracks when unit No. 1 made a left turn onto Orr Avenue. Unit No. 2 crashed into the front end of unit No. 1. Thompson was transported via Vandergrift Fire Department No. 2 Ambulance Service to Forbes Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries.
Troopers investigate Bell Township crash
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred Sept. 1 at 3:42 p.m. on state Route 380 at its intersection with Nelson and St. James Church roads in Bell Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2010 Kia Forte and unit No. 2 was a 2017 Volvo S60. A public information release report did not identify the drivers. The crash occurred when unit No. 2 was traveling west and stopped for a school bus with its red lights flashing. Unit No. 1 was also traveling west and its driver did not observe unit No. 2 stopped ahead. Unit No. 1 struck unit No. 2 on the rear end with its front end. Both drivers suffered minor injuries. The driver of unit No. 2, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was transported to Forbes Hospital by a family member for treatment. The driver of unit No. 1 refused medical treatment at the scene. The driver airbag of unit No. 1 was deployed. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by members of the Bell Township and Avonmore volunteer fire departments, and Lifestat Ambulance Service.
