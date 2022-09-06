PSP investigate hit-and-run

State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a hit-and-run crash Sept. 2 at 7:24 a.m. on Penn Street, north of Kennedy Avenue, in Export. According to the report, the crash occurred on Penn Street when a 2021 Hyundai Elantra, operated by 38-year-old Nicholas W. Noble of Export, backed into a 2018 Honda Civic, which was legally parked and unoccupied on the north side of Penn Street. Noble then parked and entered a residence without contacting the owner of the Honda. The investigation continues.