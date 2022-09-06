PSP investigate hit-and-run
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a hit-and-run crash Sept. 2 at 7:24 a.m. on Penn Street, north of Kennedy Avenue, in Export. According to the report, the crash occurred on Penn Street when a 2021 Hyundai Elantra, operated by 38-year-old Nicholas W. Noble of Export, backed into a 2018 Honda Civic, which was legally parked and unoccupied on the north side of Penn Street. Noble then parked and entered a residence without contacting the owner of the Honda. The investigation continues.
Driver avoids deer as vehicle strikes poleState police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Sept. 1 at 10:03 p.m. on Millersdale Road, approximately one mile south of U.S. Route 30, in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 is a 1998 Buick LeSabre operated by 57-year-old Kenneth E. Kemerer of Greensburg. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling south on Millersdale Road. A deer crossed from left to right in front of the Buick. Kemerer swerved to miss the deer and subsequently lost control of the vehicle, which drove off the western shoulder of the roadway and struck a utility pole. The Buick came to final rest against the utility pole facing south.
Two-vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant Twp.State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Sept. 1 at 7:37 p.m. at the intersection of Low Street and Slope Hill Road in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2015 Kia Sedona. Unit No. 2 was a 2018 Ram 2500. The drivers were not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Low Street and Slope Hill Road. Unit No. 2 was traveling east on Low Street. Unit No. 1 pulled in front of unit No. 2 as unit No. 2 attempted to navigate a left turn in the roadway. After impact, both vehicles were able to pull off on the shoulder of Slope Hill Road. Minor damage was observed to the front fender of both vehicles. Both drivers were able to drive from the scene and no injuries were reported.
DUI charges pending in Hempfield Twp.State police at Greensburg report investigating a DUI (on view drugs) Aug. 29 at 9:17 p.m. on Slate Run Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 44-year-old Dawn Bentley of West Newton was observed committing traffic violations while driving a 2007 Ford Taurus. Upon contact, Bentley showed signs of impairment. A consent search revealed drug paraphernalia. Bentley submitted to blood testing and charges are pending.
Jeannette man struck in Aldi parking lotState police at Greensburg report investigating harassment Aug. 29 at 12:53 p.m. at 119 Triangle Drive (Aldi parking lot) in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 47-year-old Dave Cifone of Elrama struck 46-year-old Aaron C. Thompson of Jeannette with a vehicle while exiting a parking spot.
Hit-and-run reported in Unity Twp.State police at Greensburg report investigating a hit-and-run crash Aug. 30 at 8:10 a.m. on McCullough Road, west of Shadow Lane, in Unity Township. According to the report, an unknown make and model vehicle was traveling north on McCullough Road when it veered off the east side of the roadway and struck mailboxes at 136 and 138 McCullough Road. The vehicle is believed to have damage to its front bumper area. The witness on scene described the vehicle as a “big white truck” which ran off the roadway and struck the mailboxes with its front bumper area. The witness related the vehicle did not stop and continued north on McCullough Road.
Harassment allegations in East Huntingdon TownshipState police at Greensburg report investigating harassment allegations Aug. 24 at 2:13 p.m. at Summit Ridge Plaza in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, a 30-year-old Hunker female “has allegedly spit and posted Facebook posts with negative comments” toward a 14-year-old Hunker male. Charges were filed. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the defendant or victim.
PSP: Victim pushed into vehicleState police at Greensburg report investigating a verbal and physical dispute Aug. 22 at 5:46 p.m. on Lewis Avenue in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 29-year-old Jeannette female was pushed into a vehicle by a 35-year-old Jeannette male following a verbal argument. Charges were filed. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the defendant or victim.
Theft from a vehicle reported
State police at Greensburg report investigating theft from a motor vehicle Aug. 17 at 7:34 a.m. on Penn High Park Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 59-year-old Jeannette female reportedly refused to leave her neighbor’s residence. It was discovered that the female went into a vehicle belonging to a 79-year-old Jeannette male, broke several items on his front porch and was yelling. The female took several items from the vehicle. Charges were filed. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the defendant or victim.
Burglary attempt at New Stanton hotel
State police at Greensburg report investigating trespassing Aug. 25 at 6:30 a.m. at Days Inn along West Byers Avenue in New Stanton. According to the report, the hotel manager related that a 31-year-old Scottdale male had not paid for the room and was observed attempting to gain access to the room via a window. The Scottdale man was transported to PSP Greensburg for charges to be prepared and processing. He was then arraigned in Magisterial District Court 10-3-10. The defendant was not identified in a public information release report provided by PSP Greensburg.
Commented
