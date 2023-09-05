Dump truck rear-ends vehicle

State police at New Stanton report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred Aug. 25 at 12:50 p.m. on Route 66 toll road southbound (mile marker 7.4) in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2019 Peterbilt dump truck operated by 66-year-old Terry F. Reckart of Greensboro. Unit No. 2 was a 1989 Ford operated by 49-year-old Joseph E. Kavran of Grapeville. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling south in the right lane behind unit No. 2. For unknown reasons, unit No. 1 struck unit No. 2 from behind. After impact, both vehicles traveled across the left lane and came to final rest of the east shoulder of the roadway.