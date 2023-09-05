Dump truck rear-ends vehicle
State police at New Stanton report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred Aug. 25 at 12:50 p.m. on Route 66 toll road southbound (mile marker 7.4) in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2019 Peterbilt dump truck operated by 66-year-old Terry F. Reckart of Greensboro. Unit No. 2 was a 1989 Ford operated by 49-year-old Joseph E. Kavran of Grapeville. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling south in the right lane behind unit No. 2. For unknown reasons, unit No. 1 struck unit No. 2 from behind. After impact, both vehicles traveled across the left lane and came to final rest of the east shoulder of the roadway.
Mirror damaged on interstate
State police at New Stanton report investigating a minor crash that occurred Aug. 25 at 9:40 p.m. on Interstate 70 westbound north of Freeman Falls Road in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, a 2021 Freightliner operated by 43-year-old Abdulahi I. Issw of Columbus, Ohio, was traveling westbound when it sustained driver side mirror damage in the area of mile marker 86. Issw drove at least 10 miles before pulling in to the New Stanton service plaza to report the crash.
Crash reported on turnpike
State police at New Stanton report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred Aug. 28 at 6:39 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76 at mile marker 76.6) in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 49-year-old Anup Gurung of Pinole, California, was operating a 2021 Nissan Sentra eastbound when she lost control of the vehicle on the wet roadway. The Nissan traveled off of the south shoulder and into a culvert.
