PSP investigates domestic dispute
State police at Greensburg report investigating a domestic dispute Sept. 24 at 9:55 p.m. at Summit Ridge Plaza in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, PSP troopers were dispatched to the Mount Pleasant Walmart, 2100 Summit Ridge Plaza, East Huntingdon Township, for an inactive domestic dispute. Through investigation, PSP learned a 28-year-old male and 26-year-old female, both of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, engaged in a verbal and physical dispute while traveling in their vehicle. Both involved parties appeared under the influence of alcohol. The investigation is ongoing. PSP did not name the suspects in a public information release report.
Vehicles damaged in driveway crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a three-vehicle crash Sept. 12 at 8:32 a.m. on West Newton Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2021 Chrysler Pacifica operated by 49-year-old Scott A. Musgrove of Acme. Unit No. 2 was a 2010 Dodge Ram 1500. Unit No. 3 was a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The crash occurred on the property of 4732 West Newton Road, Hempfield Township. Musgrove was traveling east on West Newton Road when his vehicle traveled into the opposing lane and off of the roadway. His vehicle crashed into the rear of the Dodge, which was legally parked in the driveway. The Dodge rotated and came to final rest with disabling damage facing west in the yard. Musgrove’s vehicle continued to crash into the rear end of the Jeep, which was also legally parked in the driveway. The Jeep was pushed partially into the residence, causing moderate damage to the front end of the Jeep and to the residence. Musgrove’s vehicle came to final rest along the right side of the Jeep with disabling front end damage.
