PSP investigates domestic dispute

State police at Greensburg report investigating a domestic dispute Sept. 24 at 9:55 p.m. at Summit Ridge Plaza in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, PSP troopers were dispatched to the Mount Pleasant Walmart, 2100 Summit Ridge Plaza, East Huntingdon Township, for an inactive domestic dispute. Through investigation, PSP learned a 28-year-old male and 26-year-old female, both of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, engaged in a verbal and physical dispute while traveling in their vehicle. Both involved parties appeared under the influence of alcohol. The investigation is ongoing. PSP did not name the suspects in a public information release report.