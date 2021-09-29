State police at Greensburg reported that one person was injured following a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 2:54 p.m. Sept. 24, in Hempfield Township. According to police, a 2012 Toyota Corolla and 2005 Jeep Laredo crashed at the intersection of Old Airport and Mount Pleasant roads. Brianna Distefanis, 25, of North Huntingdon, the driver of the Toyota, was transported to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital for treatment of a suspected minor injury. The other driver, Nathaniel Baker, 21, of Pittsburgh, was not injured.
State police at Indiana are investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred at 7:31 a.m. Sept. 26, in Black Lick Township, Indiana County, where the driver, who has not been identified, fled the scene. According to the report, a 2013 Hyundai Elantra drove off the side of the road and struck a tree stump, but the driver was able to get the vehicle back on the road and drove 400 feet before the car became disabled. Police are currently seeking the driver‘s identification.
State police at Indiana report that charges have been filed against Jessica Kabitzke, 37, and Marney Mortimer, 52, both of Blairsville, following a verbal argument that escalated into a physical one at a residence in Burrell Township. According to the report, Mortimer grabbed a cell phone belonging to Kabitzke and threw it on the ground. Kabitzke then grabbed Mortimer by the hair, pulled her to the ground and struck her several times. Kabitzke was charged with simple assault and harassment, while Mortimer is facing a criminal mischief charge. The cell phone, a Samsung Galaxy Note, was damaged in the incident.
State police at Indiana reported that a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu that was stolen was recovered at 6:22 p.m. Aug. 27, along Route 22 near Route 119 North. The investigation is continuing.
State police at Greensburg investigated a two-vehicle hit and run crash that occurred at 2:02 p.m. Sept. 24, along North Greengate Road. According to police, a vehicle side-swiped a 2012 Hyundai Elantra, driven by Courtney M. Ginter, 26, of St. Michael, and then fled the scene. Ginter was not hurt in the crash. If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact police at 724-832-3288.
Commented