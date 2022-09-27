Victim scammed out of $40K
State police at Greensburg report investigating theft at a Murphy Road residence in Fairfield Township. The theft reportedly occurred over a 29-month period between January 2020 to June 2022. According to the report, a known 71-year-old Ligonier female was scammed out of approximately $40,000 over a 29-month period. This investigation is ongoing.
Two-vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant Twp.State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Sept. 23 at 3:49 p.m. on East Main Street at White Bridge Road in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2018 Jeep Compass operated by 79-year-old Nancy J. Lewis of Mount Pleasant. Unit No. 2 was a 1998 Volvo S70 operated by 24-year-old Devin A. Daniels of Acme. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was traveling eastbound on East Main Street. Unit No. 1 was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of White Bridge Road and East Main Street, and proceeded without clearance into the path of unit No. 2. Unit No. 1 continued traveling north for approximately 15 feet before coming to final rest on the north berm of East Main Street facing west. Unit No. 2 continued traveling north for approximately 10 feet before coming to final rest on the eastbound lane facing north. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed by Diamond Towing. Both drivers were transported to Excela Health Frick Hospital via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service.
Injuries reported in Arona Road crashState police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Sept. 23 at 8:35 p.m. in the vicinity of 1677 Arona Road, Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado operated by 68-year-old James D. Herrin of New Stanton. Unit No. 2 was a 2021 Toyota Sienna operated by 55-year-old Tzu-Hua Huang of Greensburg. A passenger, 55-year-old Lu-Ping Huang of Greensburg, was also in unit No. 2. The crash occurred on Arona Road at its intersection with Davinci Drive, Hempfield Township. Unit No. 2 was traveling south on Arona Road when it slowed and attempted to make a left turn onto Davinci Drive. Unit No. 1 was following behind unit No. 2 and failed to slow down or stop prior to unit No. 2’s turn. Unit No. 1 attempted to pass unit No. 2 on the left side of the roadway, crossing a double yellow line and striking unit No. 2’s driver side doors. Unit No. 2 was turned back into the southbound lane of Arona Road where it came to final rest. Unit No. 1 exited the left side of the roadway, striking a utility pole. Unit No. 1’s front bumper became stuck in the ground and caused the vehicle to flip two times prior to coming to final rest in the northbound lane of Arona Road. Unit No. 1 was carrying several unsecured items in the truck bed. The items scattered across the area where the crash occurred. Herrin was transported to UPMC Presbyterian with suspected serious injuries. The Huangs suffered suspected minor injuries and were transported to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Ambulance involved in Derry Twp. crashState police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash Sept. 19 at 8:49 p.m. on state Route 982 at its intersection with Raymond Avenue in Derry Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2008 Ford Focus operated by 62-year-old Dianne Y. Dunlap of Ligonier. Unit No. 2 was a 2019 Ram 3500 ambulance operated by 27-year-old Katherine E. Couchenour of Latrobe. A passenger, 25-year-old Ean M. Eshelman of Latrobe, was also in unit No. 2. This crash occurred as the ambulance was en route to a “hot call” when it approached Raymond Avenue from Route 982. The Ford Focus was crossing Raymond Avenue at Route 982 when Dunlap observed the ambulance, applied the brakes and stopped on the roadway. The ambulance struck the Ford Focus on the driver’s side. The Ford Focus was pushed approximately 100 feet by the ambulance. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage. Dunlap was transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries. PSP was assisted by Bradenville VFD and Bando’s Service.
18-wheeler involved in Salem Twp. crashState police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash Sept. 22 at 3:37 p.m. on U.S. Route 66, south of Daisy Lane, in Salem Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix operated by 19-year-old Noah E. Bianco of Natrona Heights. Unit No. 2 was a 2020 Freightliner Glider operated by 37-year-old Ahkuma D. Lbert of Salineville, Ohio. Unit No. 2 was stopped at a stop sign at Sunoco Logistics’ driveway, waiting to turn left onto Route 66 southbound. Unit No. 2 proceeded onto the roadway. Unit No. 1 was traveling north on Route 66 in the northbound lane, south of unit No. 2. Unit No. 1 exited Route 66 via the eastern shoulder and struck an embankment. Unit No. 1 traveled up the embankment and became airborne before landing in Sunoco Logistics’ driveway and the northbound lane of Route 66. Unit No. 1 then struck unit No. 2, causing unit No. 1 to roll onto its driver’s side and rest against unit No. 2, where it came to final rest. Unit No. 1 was facing northwest. Unit No. 2 came to final rest after being struck by unit No. 1 in both lanes of Route 66, facing south. Unit No. 2, a tractor-trailer, was struck in the trailer wheel area. PSP was assisted at the scene by Slickville, Forbes Road, White Valley, Export, Delmont and Washington Township VFDs, and members of the Washington Township Police Department and Mutual Aid Ambulance Service. Bianco was airlifted to UPMC Presbyterian with suspected serious injuries.
Commented