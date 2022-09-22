Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
State police at Greensburg report investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle Sept. 15 at 11:45 a.m. at 2872 state Route 31 in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, troopers were dispatched to the location for an alleged disturbance. During the investigation, it was found that 42-year-old Bobbi Shroyer of Mill Run took a vehicle without permission belonging to a known 61-year-old Greensburg female. Shroyer was later involved in a crash at an unknown location. Shroyer was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and disorderly conduct. The vehicle was a white 2018 Chevrolet Equinox.
Latrobe juveniles caught shoplifting
State police at Greensburg report investigating retail theft Sept. 16 at 1:35 p.m. at Walmart, 100 Colony Lane, Unity Township. According to the report, two known 17-year-old female Latrobe juveniles were caught committing retail theft. Charges were later filed upon releasing both perpetrators to their parents’ custody. Combined, the juveniles allegedly stole over $200 worth of merchandise.
Vehicle damaged following altercation
State police at Greensburg report investigating harassment allegations Sept. 19 at 2:08 p.m. at 7 United Road, Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, troopers responded for a disturbance. Upon arrival, it was discovered a verbal altercation took place and a known 71-year-old female Mount Pleasant resident struck a known 18-year-old male Mount Pleasant resident with a vehicle door. The male then retaliated by striking the passenger car door with a closed fist, causing damage. This investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are pending in Magisterial District Court 10-3-10.
Burglary in East Huntingdon Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a burglary Sept. 17 at 6:50 p.m. at 107 Shultz Road, East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, three barns were broken into with various building materials taken. Other items, such as shelves and two grinding wheels, were taken. A large amount of old barn wood was taken as well. The victim is listed as a known 44-year-old Youngwood male. Anyone with information is asked to please contact PSP Greensburg.
Bank account compromised
State police at Greensburg report investigating a theft (disposition of funds) Sept. 9 at 1:20 p.m. at a Tipple Row Road residence in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a known 80-year-old Luxor woman told investigators that her PNC Bank account had been compromised. The victim also reported approximately four personal checks are missing. The investigation is ongoing.
DUI charges filed against Somerset man
State police at Greensburg report filing DUI charges against 37-year-old Devin Weimer of Somerset following an incident Sept. 18 at 1:53 a.m. in the vicinity of U.S. Route 30 westbound and Mount Pleasant Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, Weimer was operating a 2006 Toyota Corolla and found to be DUI following observed traffic violations. Charges have been filed.
Early-morning swim in Sewickley Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating an act of criminal mischief Aug. 22 at 12:30 a.m. at Crabapple Park & Pool, 1415 Herminie West Newton Road, Sewickley Township. According to the report, actor(s) arrived at the scene and made entry into the swimming pool by using a prying device to break a padlock. The damaged padlock is valued at $25. Once inside, actor(s) swam in the swimming pool for several hours before exiting the pool. Actor(s) then fled in an unknown direction by unknown means. Any information related to this incident should be reported to PSP Greensburg.
PSP investigates theft by deception
State police at Greensburg report investigating theft by deception at Defender’s Armory, 6466 U.S. Route 30, Suite 41, Hempfield Township. According to the report, the incidents took place between Feb. 25 and Aug. 6. PSP Greensburg received a report in August of a theft which occurred at Defender’s Armory. Upon further investigation, it was determined that 23-year-old David Jonathan Cochran of Blairsville had entered the business on several occasions and fraudulently purchased firearms and firearm-related equipment. Cochran deceived employees and fraudulently purchased numerous items by reinforcing a false impression as to his available credit through a third-party financing company. The initial loss was nearly $21,000. However, Cochran later returned a portion of the items after he was confronted about his actions. Employees at Defender’s Armory immediately reported the incident and informed PSP Greensburg that they have a zero-tolerance policy for criminal activity relating to firearms. Cochran was charged with theft by deception through Magisterial District Court 10-3-01 and a preliminary hearing is pending.
Medications stolen in burglary
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a residential burglary Aug. 22 at 6:10 p.m. at a 27th Street residence in Derry Township. According to the report, an unknown actor(s) removed a window from the rear of the home and entered. It is believed that the actor(s) removed a large ziplock bag filled with various medications. A large gun safe was also damaged. The actor(s) fled by unknown means in an unknown direction. The area was canvassed and no witnesses were identified. The victim is a known 48-year-old male.
