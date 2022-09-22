Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

State police at Greensburg report investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle Sept. 15 at 11:45 a.m. at 2872 state Route 31 in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, troopers were dispatched to the location for an alleged disturbance. During the investigation, it was found that 42-year-old Bobbi Shroyer of Mill Run took a vehicle without permission belonging to a known 61-year-old Greensburg female. Shroyer was later involved in a crash at an unknown location. Shroyer was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and disorderly conduct. The vehicle was a white 2018 Chevrolet Equinox.