State police at Greensburg received a report that someone used the identity of a 48-year-old female from Greensburg to fraudulently file an unemployment claim on Sept. 15. The victim was notified of the claim by her employer.
State police at Greensburg report a North Huntingdon Township man sustained minor injuries after he struck a tree in the road at 10:02 p.m. Sept. 15, on Arona Road in Hempfield Township. According to police, William R. Cummings, 25, was traveling north on Arona Road in his 2016 Jeep Wrangler near New Stanton when he struck the tree that was laying across the road. Cummings was transported from the scene by ambulance to Excela Frick Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
State police at Greensburg charged two teens after a disturbance at 7:49 p.m. Aug. 30 in Unity Township. According to reports, police filed charges of disorderly conduct against 18-year-old Emanuel Sirnic and 19-year-old Malachi Boone, both of Latrobe, following the incident.
State police at Greensburg report a vehicle crashed along Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) at 1:49 p.m. Sept. 16, near the intersection with Nature Park Road. No injuries were reported and the driver was not identified by police.
State police at Greensburg arrested Nicholas Staigvil, 31, of Herminie on drug-related charges after pulling him over for several traffic violations at 1:15 p.m. Aug. 2 along Route 30 and Johnson Road in Unity Township. According to police, Staigvil was suspected of driving under the influence and he was found in possession of narcotics.
State police at Greensburg arrested Michael Muchnock, 38, of Greensburg after troopers were called to 109 Racquet Club Drive for a criminal trespass incident. He was charged with theft of numerous items, including a silver decorative bowl ($10 value), foam for sound suppression ($30 value), a Bible (value unknown), and approximately $27 in quarters.
State police at Greensburg responded to a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 5:25 p.m. Sept. 6 at the intersection of Route 130 and Pleasant Unity Road in Unity Township. According to police, a 2015 Hyundai Tucson driven by Robert E. Williams, 74, of Pittsburgh and a 2018 Jeep 4x4 Limited driven by Eve J. Stape, 25, of New Alexandria, collided. Neither driver, nor Anthony J. Antonich, 23, of New Alexandria, a passenger in Stape’s vehicle, were injured in the crash.
State police at Greensburg responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred at 12:27 a.m. Sept. 19 on 12th Street at the intersection with Osborn Street in New Florence. According to the report, a 1998 Toyota Camry was traveling east on Route 711 when it ran off the road and struck a utility pole. The driver fled the scene, but was later located. Police found physical evidence at the scene, including tire marks leading off the road into the pole, which was taken out of the ground. After locating the vehicle, police noted that heavy damage was sustained on the front windshield and roof of the car. In addition, police interviewed a witness who said he was traveling behind the Camry, which was swerving prior to the accident. He said the car struck the pole and continued onto Osborn Street, then onto 15th Street, where it hit a mailbox, then continued around a lap, pulled into a parking spot and entered a residence. At 1:40 a.m., police located the driver, who was not identified by police, who told troopers he had too much to drink and didn’t know he had hit anything. The driver was cited by police.
State police at Greensburg arrested Ashante Lewis, 19, of Grapeville following a domestic disturbance with Angel Long, 45, also of Grapeville, at 11:28 p.m. Sept. 18, on Cromwell Street in Hempfield Township.
State police at Greensburg have arrested a 67-year-old man after made an obscene gesture and asked a 53-year-old female to perform a sexual act in the midst of a verbal argument between the two over a civil matter at 7:50 p.m. Sept. 15 in Hempfield Township. According to police, the man fled after the incident, but was charged based on the information police received.
State police at Greensburg are investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle made at 8:02 a.m. Sept. 10 on Route 30 in Hempfield Township.
State police at Greensburg received a report by a 33-year-old Greensburg woman that on Sept. 7 she was notified by a mailed letter from Chase Bank that a fraudulent bank account had been opened in her name electronically by unknown individuals.
