PSP investigating hit-and-run crashes

State police at Greensburg are investigating two hit-and-run crashes in Unity Township that may be from the same vehicle. According to reports, the crashes occurred in the early hours of Sept. 18. At both crash scenes, parts were left behind to a Hyundai or Kia. One crash had a vehicle part that is linked to a 2008 Kia Amanti. The first crash occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. in the vicinity of 4679 state Route 981, Unity Township. The second crash occurred at approximately 3 a.m. in the vicinity of 243 Phillips Road, Unity Township, which is located north of the first crash. The vehicle should have heavy front end or driver’s side damage. No registration information was available.