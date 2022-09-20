PSP investigating hit-and-run crashes
State police at Greensburg are investigating two hit-and-run crashes in Unity Township that may be from the same vehicle. According to reports, the crashes occurred in the early hours of Sept. 18. At both crash scenes, parts were left behind to a Hyundai or Kia. One crash had a vehicle part that is linked to a 2008 Kia Amanti. The first crash occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. in the vicinity of 4679 state Route 981, Unity Township. The second crash occurred at approximately 3 a.m. in the vicinity of 243 Phillips Road, Unity Township, which is located north of the first crash. The vehicle should have heavy front end or driver’s side damage. No registration information was available.
Hit-and-run in Derry TownshipState police at Kiski Valley report investigating a hit-and-run crash Sept. 17 at 8:19 p.m. on Wood Street at its intersection with Lehmer Street, Derry Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2012 Subaru Legacy operated by 37-year-old Amy J. Huffer of Greensburg. Unit No. 2 was a 2013 Ford Explorer operated by 52-year-old Ronald Bell of Latrobe. The crash occurred when unit No. 1 was traveling south on Wood Street and traveled into the north lane where it struck unit No. 2 which was traveling north. Unit No. 2 came to final rest at the point of impact. Huffer fled the scene south on Wood Street. There were no injuries from this crash. Huffer was subsequently located by Latrobe Police Department and arrested for DUI.
DUI crash in Salem TownshipState police at Kiski Valley report investigating a DUI crash (drugs) Sept. 4 at 10:42 a.m. in the vicinity of U.S. Route 22 and state Route 119 in Salem Township. According to the report, a known 38-year-old Homer City man crashed into the back of a vehicle. It was determined that the defendant was under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges will be filed pending blood test results.
Commented