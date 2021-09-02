State police at Indiana arrested Felix Garcia-Santiago, 42, of Homer City for possessing a small amount of marijuana at 9:32 p.m. Aug. 24 after he was discovered in a vehicle parked and blocking the flow of traffic on Route 110 in White Township, Indiana County.
State police at Indiana report that a 27-year-old Indiana man was arrested after he was suspected of driving under the influence of a controlled substance at 4:07 p.m. Aug. 23 on Route 119 in Burrell Township, Indiana County. Police also discovered he was in possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.
