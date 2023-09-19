Troopers kicked while arresting defendant

State police at Greensburg report filing multiple charges following at incident that occurred Sept. 6 at 6:55 p.m. at a 16th Street location in Jeannette. According to the report, 40-year-old Darla Ressler of Penn was taken into custody due to multiple outstanding warrants from the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office. During the arrest, Ressler fought with two known male Pennsylvania State Police troopers, ages 27 and 29. Ressler reportedly kicked both troopers in the face and chest during the arrest. She was charged with aggravated assault and related charges in Magisterial District Court 10-1-01.