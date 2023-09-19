Troopers kicked while arresting defendant
State police at Greensburg report filing multiple charges following at incident that occurred Sept. 6 at 6:55 p.m. at a 16th Street location in Jeannette. According to the report, 40-year-old Darla Ressler of Penn was taken into custody due to multiple outstanding warrants from the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office. During the arrest, Ressler fought with two known male Pennsylvania State Police troopers, ages 27 and 29. Ressler reportedly kicked both troopers in the face and chest during the arrest. She was charged with aggravated assault and related charges in Magisterial District Court 10-1-01.
Cellphone found in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg report being notified Sept. 10 at 10:28 a.m. regarding a cellphone found at 5069 Old State Route 119 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, troopers were given a black in color Samsung Galaxy with a blue/black case. If you are missing this cellphone, contact PSP Greensburg at 724-832-3288 for verification and to receive your property.
PSP: Porch pirate steals medicine shipment
State police at Greensburg report investigating theft of a package that occurred Sept. 1 at 12:13 a.m. at a Huntingdon Village Apartments location in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, 46-year-old Kristy Lytle was found to be in possession of a UPS package that belonged to her neighbor, a known 31-year-old East Huntingdon Township man. Lytle refused to return the package, which contained Omeprazole valued at $200. Charges will be filed against Lytle.
Troopers investigating terroristic threats at school
State police at Greensburg report investigating terroristic threats allegations that were made Sept. 5 at 11:08 a.m. at Mount Pleasant Area Senior High School, located at 265 State St. in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, 58-year-old Gene Overly of Mount Pleasant threatened a known 52-year-old Scottdale male who serves as the school’s police officer. Charges are pending against Overly.
Hit-and-run in parking garage
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash that occurred Sept. 11 at 4:29 p.m. in the Westmoreland Mall parking garage in Hempfield Township. According to the report, the crash occurred as unit No. 2, a 2015 Subaru Crosstrek, was legally parked and facing outward in a parking stall inside the parking garage. Unit No. 1, a 2019 Jeep Cherokee operated by a known 17-year-old Ligonier female, attempted to park next to unit No. 2, and struck unit No. 2. After impact, the driver of unit No. 1 moved her vehicle to another parking stall. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.
PSP investigates alleged argument
State police at Greensburg report investigating harassment allegations stemming from an argument that occurred Sept. 14 at 8:30 p.m. at a Donegal Lake Road location in Donegal Township. According to the report, a 47-year-old Stahlstown man told troopers that he engaged in a verbal argument with his two stepsons, ages 18 and 17, both of Stahlstown. The argument reportedly turned physical, and all three parties told law enforcement officials that they “all started shoving and striking each other over an argument about truck keys.” All parties involved in the argument were cited.
Commented