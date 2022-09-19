Jeep towed away, reported stolen

State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a motor vehicle theft Sept. 1 at 2:48 p.m. at 528 McFarland Road, Derry Township. According to the report, a tan soft top 1995 Jeep Wrangler bearing PA registration KXP4404 was reported stolen from the residence at 528 McFarland Road, Derry Township. The date of the theft is believed to have occurred in mid August, possibly Aug. 16. This Jeep is designed to imitate a military style Jeep and bears a black star on the hood, military style letters and numerics, and is missing the rear tail lamps, with flat tires. Neighbors reported seeing an unknown make white rollback tow truck with unknown markings or no markings and chrome grill and bumper tow the Jeep from the above location. Neighbors related that the tow truck operator was not in a hurry and knocked on the door. The tow truck entered and left from Latrobe. The tow truck operator is described as an older gentleman with a gray or partially gray beard. It is believed that the tow operator was requested to tow the vehicle and he is not believed to be a suspect. The victim is a known 39-year-old Latrobe male. PSP Kiski Valley is requesting that anyone with any information regarding the above described Jeep and/or the tow company contact the PSP Kiski Valley barracks.