Jeep towed away, reported stolen
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a motor vehicle theft Sept. 1 at 2:48 p.m. at 528 McFarland Road, Derry Township. According to the report, a tan soft top 1995 Jeep Wrangler bearing PA registration KXP4404 was reported stolen from the residence at 528 McFarland Road, Derry Township. The date of the theft is believed to have occurred in mid August, possibly Aug. 16. This Jeep is designed to imitate a military style Jeep and bears a black star on the hood, military style letters and numerics, and is missing the rear tail lamps, with flat tires. Neighbors reported seeing an unknown make white rollback tow truck with unknown markings or no markings and chrome grill and bumper tow the Jeep from the above location. Neighbors related that the tow truck operator was not in a hurry and knocked on the door. The tow truck entered and left from Latrobe. The tow truck operator is described as an older gentleman with a gray or partially gray beard. It is believed that the tow operator was requested to tow the vehicle and he is not believed to be a suspect. The victim is a known 39-year-old Latrobe male. PSP Kiski Valley is requesting that anyone with any information regarding the above described Jeep and/or the tow company contact the PSP Kiski Valley barracks.
Three-vehicle crash on Route 22State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a three-vehicle crash Sept. 15 at 5:11 p.m. on U.S. Route 22 at Argenta Way in Salem Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2012 Nissan Altima operated by 35-year-old Kathryn A. Roveda of Trafford. Unit No. 2 was a 2015 Toyota Corolla operated by 57-year-old Lora J. Stancik of Export. Unit No. 3 was a 2022 Kia Telluride operated by 37-year-old Matthew L. Ruffner of Latrobe. This three-vehicle crash occurred when unit No. 1 rear-ended unit No. 2, which subsequently pushed into unit No. 3. Unit No. 1 and No. 2 was towed from the scene. No injuries were reported.
Drug possession in Salem TownshipState police at Kiski Valley report filing drug possession charges following an incident Sept. 3 at 10:40 a.m. in the vicinity of U.S. Route 22 and Hannastown Road in Salem Township. According to the report, 23-year-old Kate Rairigh of Indiana was stopped for speeding while driving a 2014 Honda CRV and was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Political sign destroyed in Unity Twp.State police at Greensburg report investigating an act of criminal mischief Sept. 8 at 9:54 a.m. along Lloyd Avenue Extension in Unity Township. According to the report, a known 71-year-old female reported to PSP that a political sign supporting Pennsylvania Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was damaged along Lloyd Avenue Extension. The actor(s) is believed to be operating a green in color Jeep Wrangler. Anyone with information is asked to please contact PSP Greensburg.
Traffic violations in Fairfield TownshipState police at Greensburg report observing multiple traffic violations Sept. 14 at 10:14 a.m. in the area of Knupp Road and state Route 711 in Fairfield Township. According to the report, 58-year-old James Michaels of Seward was observed by PSP Greensburg committing multiple traffic violations. Michaels has more than three prior offenses for driving on a DUI suspended license. Michaels was arraigned and released.
Former Grapeville ballfields, park damagedState police at Greensburg report investigating criminal mischief Sept. 7 at 5:38 p.m. at the former Grapeville ballfields and parks off of Vancouver Street in Hempfield Township. According to the report, multiple items were reported damaged or missing, including benches (valued at $300), refrigerators, bleachers (valued at $300), a lock for a gate (valued at $20), fencing (valued at $200), a stove and wiring for pavilion lights (valued at $1,300). Anyone with information is asked to please contact PSP Greensburg.
Money left at ATM for 1 minute, stolen
State police at Greensburg report investigating theft (mislaid property) Sept. 13 at 8:08 p.m. at an ATM off of Clay Pike Street in Sewickley Township. According to the report, a 30-year-old Irwin male left money in an ATM for roughly one minute, and when he returned, the money was gone. The clerk was able to identify the individual who took the money. A search of the MDT system provided PSP Greensburg with an address for a 32-year-old Irwin female, who was later confronted. The money was recovered and returned to the victim, and charges will be filed for theft by unlawful taking.
Commented