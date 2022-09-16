Two-vehicle crash in Unity Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Sept. 12 at 5:42 p.m. on state Route 981 north, approximately 100 feet south of its intersection with Arnold Palmer Drive in Unity Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2012 Chevrolet Corvette. Unit No. 2 was a 2022 Mercedes-Benz GL350. The crash occurred as both vehicles were traveling north on Route 981. The driver of unit No. 1 admitted to police he was “looking down at his phone attempting to set his GPS guidance and was not watching traffic.” Unit No. 2 began slowing down due to a posted red traffic signal ahead at the intersection. Unit No. 1 then struck unit No. 2 causing minor damages to unit No. 1. Both vehicles were later driven from the scene. The drivers were not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg.
