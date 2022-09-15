Car strikes fence, overturns
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash Sept. 9 at 1:57 p.m. on Manor Road, south of Delmar Court, in Salem Township. According to the report, 77-year-old Robert J. Snyder of Export was operating a 2005 Mercury Sable west on Manor Road when it left the roadway, struck a fence and overturned. Snyder was able to free himself from the vehicle and suffered minor injuries. He was transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Forbes Hospital for precautionary evaluation. Henry’s Hauling removed the vehicle from the scene.
Theft by deception in Derry TownshipState police at Kiski Valley report investigating theft by deception Sept. 7 at 11 a.m. at a Maroon Drive location in Derry Township. According to the report, the incident occurred sometime between Sept. 1-7 when unknown actor(s) used a 33-year-old Derry male’s identifying information to make purchases on his debit card totaling $67.80. The victim’s credit report was also flagged due to suspicious activity regarding the use of his driver’s license number on an unknown individual’s credit application. This investigation continues.
Vehicle swipes guide rail in Derry Twp.State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash Sept. 7 at 1:22 a.m. on U.S. Route 22 eastbound in Derry Township. According to the report, 21-year-old Komola Mirabbosova of Philadelphia was operating a 2017 Nissan Rogue east on Route 22 when the vehicle struck the guide rail. Mirabbosova, and a passenger, 19-year-old Azizabonua Abouvalieva, also of Philadelphia, suffered suspected minor injuries and were transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Forbes Hospital. The Nissan was towed from the scene by Hafer’s Towing. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by members of the Derry Township Fire Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.