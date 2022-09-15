Car strikes fence, overturns

State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash Sept. 9 at 1:57 p.m. on Manor Road, south of Delmar Court, in Salem Township. According to the report, 77-year-old Robert J. Snyder of Export was operating a 2005 Mercury Sable west on Manor Road when it left the roadway, struck a fence and overturned. Snyder was able to free himself from the vehicle and suffered minor injuries. He was transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Forbes Hospital for precautionary evaluation. Henry’s Hauling removed the vehicle from the scene.