County park police investigating thefts
The Westmoreland County Park Police report investigating several thefts. On Sept. 7 at approximately 4:58 p.m., a white female suspect operating a Dodge Charger, possibly a rental vehicle, arrived at Pheple Federal Credit Union in Greensburg and fraudulently withdrew $1,400. The suspect used a stolen driver’s license from the victim to gain access to the account and withdrew the money. The driver’s license and account information were previously stolen from a vehicle Aug. 17. The Westmoreland County Park Police are investigating a series of daylight thefts from vehicles in all of the Westmoreland County parks. The suspects will smash a passenger side window of a vehicle, grab whatever bag or purse that can be seen and then leave. The police department has been investigating numerous locations where stolen personal information is being used to attempt to purchase items. Any person or agency with information should contact Patrolman Steven Fontana, Westmoreland County Park Police, at 724-830-3567 or sfontana@co.westmoreland.pa.us or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107. All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous.
