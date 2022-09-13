Gift card scam costs woman $720
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating theft by deception Aug. 15 at 1 p.m. at a Lincoln Avenue residence in Export. According to the report, a known 54-year-old Export victim told police she was scammed out of $720 in Target gift cards by someone claiming to be from Xfinity over the phone. The caller related he was providing a special offer of half off cable if they pay for nine months with gift cards. Anyone with information is asked to please call Trooper Abernathy at 724-697-5780.
Two-vehicle crash in Derry TownshipState police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash Sept. 9 at 1:30 a.m. on Fannie Lane, east of state Route 982, in New Derry. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2013 Ford F-150XLT operated by 29-year-old Candyce M. Walters of Derry. Unit No. 2 was a stationary 2020 Chevrolet Spark. Unit No. 1 was backing out of a parking spot when it struck unit No. 2. Unit No. 1 then drove from the scene. Video surveillance shows Walters as the operator of unit No. 1, exit the vehicle, walk back into Blair’s Tavern and back out to unit No. 1 before driving from the scene without providing any information.
Harassment charges filed in Salem Twp.State police at Kiski Valley report filing harassment charges Sept. 8 at 5:57 p.m. following an incident at a Pembrooke Drive location in Salem Township. According to the report, 85-year-old Robert Nicholas of Delmont threw a glass of ice water onto a known 42-year-old Delmont woman during a dispute between neighbors. Nicholas was cited for harassment.
