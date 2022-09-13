Gift card scam costs woman $720

State police at Kiski Valley report investigating theft by deception Aug. 15 at 1 p.m. at a Lincoln Avenue residence in Export. According to the report, a known 54-year-old Export victim told police she was scammed out of $720 in Target gift cards by someone claiming to be from Xfinity over the phone. The caller related he was providing a special offer of half off cable if they pay for nine months with gift cards. Anyone with information is asked to please call Trooper Abernathy at 724-697-5780.