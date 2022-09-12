Drug possession during traffic stop

State police at Greensburg report filing drug possession charges following a traffic stop Sept. 3 at 1:23 a.m. on U.S. Route 30 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 40-year-old Joseph David Zemba Jr. was stopped by police while driving a 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan 120 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. Zemba was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of a controlled substance. Zemba was also driving the vehicle without an ignition interlock as required by his driver’s license. The passenger, 34-year-old Jessica Elizabeth Fisher of Youngstown, was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. The defendants were transported to the PSP Greensburg barracks to be processed. Zemba was released and Fisher was transported to the Westmoreland County Prison. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Court 10-3-01.