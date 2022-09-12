Drug possession during traffic stop
State police at Greensburg report filing drug possession charges following a traffic stop Sept. 3 at 1:23 a.m. on U.S. Route 30 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 40-year-old Joseph David Zemba Jr. was stopped by police while driving a 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan 120 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. Zemba was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of a controlled substance. Zemba was also driving the vehicle without an ignition interlock as required by his driver’s license. The passenger, 34-year-old Jessica Elizabeth Fisher of Youngstown, was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. The defendants were transported to the PSP Greensburg barracks to be processed. Zemba was released and Fisher was transported to the Westmoreland County Prison. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Court 10-3-01.
Two-vehicle crash on Route 66State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Sept. 8 at 8:28 p.m. on U.S. Route 66 near Fink Lane in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2019 Hyundai Sonata operated by a 16-year-old male juvenile of Trafford. Unit No. 2 was a 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor operated by 62-year-old Lawrence E. Constantine of Jeannette. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling northbound on Route 66. Unit No. 1 was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Oakford Park Road and Route 66, and proceeded without clearance into the path of unit No. 2, which was traveling northbound on Route 66 when the crash occurred. Unit No. 1 continued traveling north for approximately 150 feet before coming to final rest on the east berm of Route 66, facing north. Unit No. 2 continued traveling north for approximately 200 feet before coming to final rest on the east berm of Route 66. As a result of the crash, unit No. 1 sustained disabling damage and unit No. 2 sustained minor damage. Unit No. 1 was towed by the scene by Zappone’s Auto Services and unit No. 2 was driven from the scene.
U-turn leads to collisionState police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Sept. 8 at 1:22 p.m. on state Route 119 near Clawson Avenue in Youngwood. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2015 Mercedes-Benz C300 and unit No. 2 was a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Unit No. 1 was traveling northbound on Route 119 and unit No. 2 was traveling southbound on Route 119. Unit No. 1 failed to properly yield while making a U-turn to head southbound on Route 119. Unit No. 1 struck unit No. 2 while making the improper U-turn. Both vehicles pulled along the western berm of Route 119 after the accident. Unit No. 1 sustained damage to the front passenger bumper. Unit No. 2 sustained damage to the driver side back door area of the vehicle. Both vehicles were operable. Troopers did not identify to drivers in a public information release report provided by PSP Greensburg. PSP was assisted at the scene by Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department.
Truck strikes utility pole in HempfieldState police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. on Penn Manor Road near its intersection with Brokers Lane in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 19-year-old Harley B. Sierka was operating a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado and was unable to maintain her lane of travel while attempting to negotiate a right curve in the road. The truck traveled off the north side of the road and impacted a utility pole.
