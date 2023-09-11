Hit-and-run in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash that occurred Sept. 6 at 3:25 p.m. on state Route 136 east of Baltzer Meyer Pike in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a Jeep Cherokee of unknown model year operated by an unknown driver. Unit No. 2 was a 2018 Toyota Tacoma operated by 57-year-old Donald A. Sowash of Irwin. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was traveling westbound on Route 136 approaching stopped traffic at the intersection of Route 136 and Baltzer Meyer Pike. Unit No. 1 then rear-ended unit No. 2. Unit No. 2 pulled off of the roadway and unit No. 1 continued westbound on Route 136. Unit No. 2 sustained minor damage to the rear bumper area. Sowash did not report any injuries.
Motorcycle trailer stolen
State police at Greensburg report investigating the theft of a motorcycle trailer that occurred between 2 p.m. Sept. 2 and 9:30 a.m. Sept. 4 at a Shady Street location in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, the 20-foot black in color “U.S. Cargo enclosed motorcycle trailer” is bearing Pennsylvania registration XKN0110. The trailer has a large Harley-Davidson emblem on each side near the rear. The tires on the trailer may have sustained damage during the theft. The victim is a known 69-year-old Mount Pleasant Township male. Anyone with information regarding this theft should contact PSP Greensburg at 724-832-3288.
Truck strikes utility pole
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred Sept. 4 at 8:36 a.m. on state Route 981 south of Crayfish Lane in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, a 16-year-old Dayton male was operating a 2011 Ford F-250 SuperCab south on Route 981 when the vehicle veered from the roadway and struck a utility pole. The truck then traveled farther south and left the roadway over an embankment before coming to final rest facing generally south.
PSP investigate banking error
State police at Greensburg report investigating an alleged bank error. According to the report, a known 71-year-old Unity Township man told troopers on Aug. 22 that $2,500 had been withdrawn from his account “by error of the bank.”
Irwin woman facing drug charges
State police at Greensburg report filing drug charges following at traffic stop Sept. 3 at 4:10 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and Summit Drive in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 25-year-old Danielle Malik of Irwin was stopped on Route 30 for speeding while driving a 2019 Hyundai Tucson. Malik was found to be in possession of marijuana during the traffic stop. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Court 10-1-01.
Public drunkenness charges filed
State police at Greensburg report filing public drunkenness charges against a known 55-year-old Greensburg male during an incident Sept. 9 at 5:22 p.m. at a U.S. Route 30 location in Hempfield Township. The known male, who was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg, was “discovered at this location to be manifestly and admittedly under the influence of alcoholic beverages.”
Commented