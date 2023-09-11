Hit-and-run in Hempfield Township

State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash that occurred Sept. 6 at 3:25 p.m. on state Route 136 east of Baltzer Meyer Pike in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a Jeep Cherokee of unknown model year operated by an unknown driver. Unit No. 2 was a 2018 Toyota Tacoma operated by 57-year-old Donald A. Sowash of Irwin. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was traveling westbound on Route 136 approaching stopped traffic at the intersection of Route 136 and Baltzer Meyer Pike. Unit No. 1 then rear-ended unit No. 2. Unit No. 2 pulled off of the roadway and unit No. 1 continued westbound on Route 136. Unit No. 2 sustained minor damage to the rear bumper area. Sowash did not report any injuries.