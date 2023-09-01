Vehicle rolls in Mount Pleasant Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred Aug. 21 at 10:48 p.m. on Slope Hill Road east of Neiderhiser Road in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, a 17-year-old Mount Pleasant male was operating a 2004 Ford Ranger south on Slope Hill Road. The vehicle exited the right side of the roadway and traveled up an embankment prior to reentering the roadway. Upon reentry, the driver attempted to counter-steer the vehicle but lost control of the Ford Ranger, which rolled onto its side and then its roof. The vehicle came to final rest on the left shoulder facing south. The driver was not injured.
Unknown actor makes fraudulent purchase
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating theft by deception that occurred earlier this month. According to the report, a 61-year-old Derry Township resident reported to troopers Aug. 23 at 11:01 a.m. that an unknown actor made a purchase for $191 using a gift card belonging to the victim. Anyone with information should call Trooper Josh Abernathy at 724-697-5780.
Troopers investigate hit-and-run crash
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred Aug. 26 at 10 p.m. on Upper Drennen Road south of Richard Lane in Upper Burrell Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a white pickup truck of unknown make and model operated by an unknown driver. Unit No. 2 was a 2016 Kia Forte operated by 34-year-old Jessica N. Buynak of New Kensington. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was traveling north on Upper Drennen Road. Unit No. 1 was traveling south and crested a hill while partially in the northbound lane and struck the front left of unit No. 2, which became disabled but coasted to a location approximately one-half mile from the crash scene. The driver of unit No. 1 fled the scene in the truck traveling south on Upper Drennen Road. No injuries were reported. This investigation continues.
Assault reported in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating an assault that occurred Aug. 24 at 7:35 p.m. at a state Route 217 location in Derry Township. According to the report, an assault took place involving a known 57-year-old Derry male and a known 34-year-old Derry male. The 57-year-old male suffered a minor injury. This investigation continues. A public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley did not identify the involved parties.
One-vehicle crash reported in Oklahoma
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred Aug. 29 at 3:40 p.m. on U.S. Route 66 at its intersection with Orr Avenue in Oklahoma. According to the report, 19-year-old Garrett M. Calderone of Apollo was operating a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu south on Route 66 in the southbound lane. Calderone attempted to turn right onto Orr Avenue from Route 66 and left Route 66 via its western shoulder. The Malibu struck raised train tracks after leaving the roadway, causing the vehicle to become disabled. The Malibu came to final rest on the southbound lane of Route 66 and the westbound lane of Orr Avenue, facing southwest.
Troopers investigate Salem Township disturbance
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a disturbance that occurred Aug. 22 at 5:18 p.m. at a Gweedo Lane location in Salem Township. According to the report, a 37-year-old New Stanton male was retrieving his tool when he was threatened by the homeowner’s son, 57-year-old Aaron Weimer of Greensburg. A citation for harassment was filed against Weimer after no one would answer the door upon troopers’ arrival at the scene.
