Vehicle rolls in Mount Pleasant Township

State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred Aug. 21 at 10:48 p.m. on Slope Hill Road east of Neiderhiser Road in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, a 17-year-old Mount Pleasant male was operating a 2004 Ford Ranger south on Slope Hill Road. The vehicle exited the right side of the roadway and traveled up an embankment prior to reentering the roadway. Upon reentry, the driver attempted to counter-steer the vehicle but lost control of the Ford Ranger, which rolled onto its side and then its roof. The vehicle came to final rest on the left shoulder facing south. The driver was not injured.