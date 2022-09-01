Latrobe motorist strikes utility pole

State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. on Edward Street west of Hudock Lane in Derry Township. According to the report, 71-year-old Van L. Baughman of Latrobe was operating a 1995 Jeep Cherokee on Edward Street and failed to negotiate a left curve in the roadway. The Jeep Cherokee left the roadway and struck a utility pole near 568 Edward St. This investigation continues.