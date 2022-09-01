Latrobe motorist strikes utility pole
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. on Edward Street west of Hudock Lane in Derry Township. According to the report, 71-year-old Van L. Baughman of Latrobe was operating a 1995 Jeep Cherokee on Edward Street and failed to negotiate a left curve in the roadway. The Jeep Cherokee left the roadway and struck a utility pole near 568 Edward St. This investigation continues.
DUI reported in Salem TownshipState police at Kiski Valley report investigating a DUI (on view alcohol) Aug. 27 at 7:42 p.m. on U.S. Route 22 near Latshaw Lane in Salem Township. According to the report, 59-year-old Kenneth Gill of Export was found to be operating a 1983 GMC Vandura while under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending.
Harassment via social media appState police at Kiski Valley report investigating harassment allegations which reportedly took place Aug. 25 at 10:13 p.m. at a Charles Street residence in Salem Township. Victims listed on the report include a known 18-year-old Saltsburg female and a known 18-year-old Export male. The alleged harassment took place via the Snapchat application.
