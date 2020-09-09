State police at Indiana report troopers from the station responded to 1,665 incidents in the month of August. Of the 185 criminal offenses reported, 173 were determined to be founded. Troopers cleared 135 criminal offenses, making 152 criminal arrests. Police responded to 66 crashes involving 23 injuries, none fatal, and investigated six hit-and-run crashes. Troopers made 32 DUI arrests and responded to eight DUI-related crashes. Police issued 793 traffic citations, 198 warnings and two seat belt citations. Troopers assisted 31 motorists and conducted 64 commercial motor vehicle inspections.
State police at Indiana report troopers from the station responded to or initiated a total of 32 DUI investigations, eight of which were DUI-related crashes. Of the eight DUI-related crashes, three involved motorists suspected of being under the influence of alcohol only, three involved motorists suspected of being under the influence of drugs only and two involved motorists suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Of the 32 DUI investigations, 10 involved motorists suspected of being under the influence of alcohol only, 20 involved motorists suspected of being under the influence of drugs only and two involved motorists suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
State police at Indiana report troopers from the station were out in force over Labor Day weekend, conducting 779 traffic stops from Sept. 4 through Sept. 7. The traffic stops resulted in 705 total traffic citations, 10 DUI arrests, 13 self-initiated criminal arrests. Troopers assisted six motorists and investigated four crashes, one involving an injury to one person. Two of the crashes were alcohol-related, police said. Of the traffic citations issued, 524 were speeding citations, 174 were other traffic citations and seven were seatbelt citations. Police also issued 53 seatbelt warnings.
