State police at Kiski Valley report a 49-year-old Saltsburg man was arrested for DUI after troopers were called to the Dollar General store along Route 981 in Bell Township for a report of an intoxicated man in the store around 3:31 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6. Police learned the man had left the store and driven south on Route 981. Troopers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle near the intersection of routes 981 and 156 in Bell Township and allegedly determined the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance and alcohol. Charges are pending.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 around 6:24 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 and allegedly determined the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance and the passenger was in possession of methamphetamine and heroin. Charges are pending.
State police at Indiana report a 19-year-old Indiana man was accused of DUI following a traffic stop around 9:20 p.m. Aug. 23 near the intersection of Oakland Avenue and South 12th Street in Indiana after police allegedly determined he was under the influence of a controlled substance.
State police at Kiski Valley report Cody Kun, 28, and Timothy Kulasa, 26, both of McKeesport were accused of reckless endangerment after rounds the men were using while target shooting at a farm off Ader Road near Cloverleaf Golf Course in Salem Township made their way to the green on one of the holes at the golf course, nearly striking a 63-year-old Export woman and a 34-year-old Derry man around 6:43 p.m. Aug. 20. A spent round was dug up by one of the victims, police said, and the gun and ammunition were seized and placed in evidence.
