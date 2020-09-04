State police at Greensburg report Skylea N. Burrow, 22, of Latrobe was transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital with a possible injury after the 2016 Chevrolet Equinox she was driving west on Monastery Drive in Unity Township veered off the roadway and struck a wooden fence and utility pole around 4:54 a.m. Thursday, July 3 before overturning and coming to rest on its roof. The police report categorized the crash as DUI-related.
State police at Greensburg report a Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128 GB cellphone valued at $923.52 was missing from a shipment of new phones delivered by FedEx to the Verizon store on Greengate Centre Circle in Hempfield Township around 9:42 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31. According to police, the package appeared to have been opened and resealed and there have been multiple cases of cellphones missing from their packages upon delivery to the store. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-832-3288.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 2010 Toyota Corolla driven north on Monastery Drive in Unity Township by Carmen J. Bell, 60, of Latrobe veered off the east side of the roadway and struck a wooden fence and utility pole around 7:26 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30. Bell was cited for not driving at a safe speed.
State police at Kiski Valley report sometime between Aug. 27 and 6:36 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, someone loosened the lug nuts and damaged the door lock on a 2005 Dodge Neon SRT-4 on the 800 block of Georgina Drive in Derry Township.
State police at Greensburg report a fraudulent charge of $250 was made to a 73-year-old Unity Township woman’s account around 9:17 a.m. Aug. 28.
State police at Kiski Valley report Kayla Brinker, 26, of New Alexandria was taken into custody after troopers responded to a complaint of a woman yelling at cars near the intersection of routes 22 and 981 in Derry Township around 6:26 a.m. Aug. 27. Police determined Brinker was under the influence of alcohol and was allegedly in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending.
State police at Kiski Valley report an iPhone was reported stolen from the 100 block of Pittsburgh Street in the Hillside area of Derry Township around 1:56 p.m. Aug. 27.
State police at Greensburg report Benjamin H. Wernert, 18, of Monroeville was transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital with suspected serious injuries after the 2010 Kia Sorento he was driving south on North Greengate Road in Hempfield Township left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned onto its roof around 10:25 a.m. Aug. 25. The police report categorized the crash as DUI-related.
State police at Greensburg report Dakota Jones, 26, of Greensburg was arrested after police allegedly spotted a maroon 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Route 30 in the area of Toll Gate Hill Road in Greensburg around 11:48 p.m. Aug. 25. A patrol unit was forced to make an evasive maneuver to avoid a crash, police said, and performed a Precision Immobilization Technique to end the pursuit on Toll Gate Hill Road. Jones, who was accused of DUI and theft of a motor vehicle, allegedly fled the truck, resisted arrest and assaulted two troopers.
State police at Greensburg report troopers are seeking a suspect accused of stealing a military green Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max valued at $1,099.99 from the Sprint/T-Mobile store in Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township around 5:04 p.m. Aug. 22. According to police the suspect is described as a young Black male with dreadlocks and wearing a red baseball cap, a black hooded sweatshirt with the words “Always Lit” on the front in white letters around a flame with the word “ALWAYS” on each sleeve, black shorts with a Champion logo and black and white tennis shoes. Police said the suspect asked to see the phone, then asked to see additional items, fleeing with the phone, which had not been activated, as employees were gathering the other items from the back of the store. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-832-3288.
State police at Indiana report a 21-year-old Black Lick man was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants and accused of drug possession following a traffic stop near the intersection of Park Drive and Laney Street in Burrell Township around 10:36 a.m. Aug. 21
