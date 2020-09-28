Uniontown man charged in Hempfield Twp. altercation
State police at Greensburg report Philip Gilmore, 50, of Uniontown was charged with multiple criminal offenses after allegedly forcing his way into a 49-year-old woman's home on Cardinal Drive in Hempfield Township around Sept. 1 and remaining there for seven days. Police responded to the home around 9:51 p.m. Sept. 8 for a report of a domestic disturbance and determined there was an active protection-from-abuse order in place between the parties involved.
Wallet stolen, fraudulent charge made on debit card
State police at Greensburg report a 23-year-old Greensburg woman lost a light brown Coach Wallet valued at $100 in the parking lot of the Walmart store on Greengate Center Circle in Hempfield Township around 11 a.m. Sept. 7 and learned a fraudulent charge was made using a S&T Bank debit card that was inside the wallet, along with the woman's driver's license, concealed carry permit and Social Security card. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-832-3288.
Women charged following Unity Twp. incident
State police at Greensburg report a 34-year-old Latrobe woman and a 56-year-old Greensburg woman were charged with harassment after police were dispatched to Marguerite Lake Road in Unity Township around 10:40 p.m. Sept. 4 for a report of an assault.
Irwin man arrested after Hempfield Twp. burglary
State police at Greensburg report troopers responded to a home on High Street in Hempfield Township around 4:33 p.m. Sept. 4 for a report of a burglary in which a Phoenix Arms silver model HP22A pistol and a tan and black battery charger valued at $45 were stolen. Following investigation, troopers charged the previous tenant, Michael Murphy, 38, of Irwin, with burglary.
No injuries reported in Hempfield Twp. crash
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 1992 Chevrolet K10 driven by Gilbert P. Clark III, 55, of Adamsburg failed to stop within a safe distance of a 2015 Freightliner driven by David M. Wilkinson, 58, of Irwin as it attempted to make a multi-point turn onto Route 30 East from Blackberry Road in Hempfield Township around 1:25 p.m. Sept. 4. According to police, the front right portion of the Freightliner struck the front left portion of the Chevrolet in the left lane of Route 30 East. Clark was cited for not driving at a safe speed.
Charges filed in alleged Unity Twp. theft
State police at Greensburg report troopers were dispatched to Latrobe Crabtree Road around 12:40 p.m. Aug. 30 after a 20-year-old Greensburg woman reported her credit card had been used without permission. Police determined the woman's ex-boyfriend purchased around $1,633 in motorcycle parts on eBay.
Export woman charged with DUI on lawn tractor
State police at Greensburg report Barbara Szulc, 61, of Export was charged with DUI and other summary traffic violations after police conducted a traffic stop on the Troy-Bilt lawn tractor she was driving on Route 66 in Salem Township near its intersection with Story Road around 7:52 p.m. Aug. 26. According to police, Szulc showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI, transported to Allegheny Health Network Forbes Hospital for a blood draw and released. A blood test revealed Szulc had Schedule 1 narcotics in her system at the time of the blood draw, police said.
Vehicle spray painted in Hunker
State police at Greensburg report troopers were dispatched to Locust Street in Hunker after someone allegedly spray painted the passenger side of a 2007 BMW X3 sometime between 2 p.m. Aug. 24 and 11 a.m. Aug. 26. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-832-3288.
Blairsville man arrested after Hempfield Twp. crash
