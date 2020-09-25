State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven north on Hannastown Road in Salem Township by Gary L. Beaver, 56, of New Alexandria swerved to avoid a deer that had entered the roadway and struck a utility pole around 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21.
State police at Kiski Valley report Jerrad Michael Vallorani, 36, and Meagan Marie Nolan, 32, both of Latrobe, were cited for harassment after Vallorani allegedly spit on Nolan and Nolan allegedly struck Vallorani twice in the face during an altercation that occurred between 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at Mugs Tavern along Route 217 in Derry Township.
State police at Kiski Valley report one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash around 11:25 p.m. Sept. 15 at the intersection of routes 22 and 981. According to police, Alan L. Goldizen, 62, of Blairsville was transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance to Allegheny Health Network Forbes Hospital with a suspected serious injury when the 2016 Chevrolet Colorado he was driving east on Route 22 in Derry Township was struck by a 2015 Ram 1500 driven south on Route 981 by Martin J. McKnight, 42, of Saltsburg that failed to stop at a red light at the intersection. McKnight, who suffered a possible injury, according to police, was cited for failing to obey traffic control signals.
State police at Kiski Valley report one person suffered minor injuries at 10:56 p.m. Sept. 15 when a 2017 Ford F-250 driven on Route 982 in Derry Township by Raymond K. Garris, 57, of Derry left the roadway on a left curve, then overcorrected and struck an embankment along the southbound lane and rolled over, eventually coming to rest on its driver’s side. Garris was cited for not driving at a safe speed.
State police at Greensburg report troopers responded to a business along Route 30 in Unity Township around 10 p.m. Sept. 15 for a report of a theft of 130 gallons of diesel fuel. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-832-3288.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2020 Nissan Maxima driven west on Route 22 in Derry Township by Mark T. Gillies, 55, of Marriottsville, Maryland, struck a deer that had entered the roadway around 8:29 p.m. Sept. 15.
State police at Greensburg report troopers were dispatched around 9:35 a.m. Sept. 12 for a report that a 70-year-old Hempfield Township woman was contacted by an unknown actor claiming her bank account had been hacked and requesting gift cards. The woman sent 16 Walmart gift cards for $500 each and two $500 Target gift cards, police said.
