State police at Kiski Valley report one person suffered a possible injury when a 2016 Toyota Rav4 driven north on Indiana Avenue in Slickville, Salem Township, around 10:12 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, by Martha B. Persico, 66, of Jeannette struck a house after Persico pressed the accelerator instead of the brake. A passenger, Elizabeth Obradvich, 93, of Murrysville sustained minor injuries, police said. Persico was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 2008 Cadillac SRX driven west on Route 30 in Unity Township by Tracey L. Pryor, 62, of Greensburg caught fire while in motion around 7:02 p.m. Sept. 16. According to police, witnesses signaled for Pryor to pull the car over and Pryor was able to escape the burning vehicle without injury. The vehicle was “fully involved” with flames when police arrived.
