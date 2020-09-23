State police at Greensburg report troopers investigated a hit-and-run crash that occurred around 6:48 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at a parking lot at 117 Beatty County Road in Unity Township. According to police, a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu backed out of a parking space and struck a parked 2018 Toyota Yaris before leaving the scene. Police used surveillance video to identify the driver, who later admitted to striking the other vehicle and failing to report the crash. The driver of the Chevrolet was cited for driving on a suspended license, according to police.
State police at Greensburg report three people suffered suspected minor injuries when a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Justin P. Horrell, 38, of Derry rear-ended a 2008 Nissan Rogue driven by Joanna C. Hertweck, 40, of Irwin as it was stopped in the left lane of Route 30 West near its intersection with Lewis Road in Unity Township around 11:33 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18. The impact pushed the Nissan forward, causing it to strike the rear of a 2011 Nissan Murano driven by Scott L. Parsons, 38, of Greensburg. Hertweck was transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital with a suspected minor injury. Horrell and Parsons suffered suspected minor injuries but were not transported by ambulance, police said. Horrell was cited for not driving at a safe speed.
State police at Greensburg report Jakob O’Brien, 22, of Jeannette was charged with drug possession after troopers were dispatched to the Sunoco station at 6507 Route 30 in Hempfield Township around 2:57 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, for a report that the clerk had left the store and people were stealing items. Police arrived and found O’Brien sleeping in a back room of the store while marijuana and drug paraphernalia were in plain view.
Commented