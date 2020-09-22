State police at Indiana report no one was injured when a 2009 Ford F-250 driven by Aaron D. Cunningham, 42, of Indiana was involved in a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of Route 217 and Smith Road in Black Lick Township around 3:47 p.m. Sept. 13. Cunningham was cited for not driving at a safe speed.
State police at Indiana report a 25-year-old Blairsville man was cited for public drunkenness after troopers were dispatched to Chestnut Ridge Road in Burrell Township around 7:08 p.m. Sept. 13 for a report of a man stumbling down the road.
State police at Indiana report Michael Koche, 45, of Greensburg was cited for public drunkenness following an incident on the 800 block of Hospital Road in White Township around 10 a.m. Aug. 23.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers responded to the 900 block of County Road in Loyalhanna Township around 1:09 p.m. Aug. 18 to investigate the natural death of a 63-year-old Saltsburg man.
