State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2016 Mazda CX-5 was struck by a 2018 GMC Sierra while making an unsafe lane change on Route 22 in Derry Township around 4:41 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20. The driver of the Mazda was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic, police said.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers are investigating after a wallet was stolen from a home on Walnut Drive in Derry Township around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers responded to a home on the 1200 block of Beaver Run Road in Salem Township around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, to investigate the natural death of an 88-year-old woman.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers responded to the 500 block of S. Ruby Street in Derry Township around 10:16 a.m. Sept. 7 after Jesse Burk, 30, of Derry was reported missing. After a few hours, police said, Burk was found safe.
