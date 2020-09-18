Latrobe police report Glenn D. Jones Jr., 21, of Latrobe was arrested Sept. 10 for corruption of minors, indecent assault, indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, furnishing liquor to minors and delivery of a controlled substance after police received a report of an incident involving a 15-year-old girl that allegedly occurred June 3 at Jones Jr.’s home on Ligonier Street in Latrobe.
State police at Indiana report a 31-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both of New Florence, were cited for harassment after allegedly engaging in a verbal altercation that turned physical at a home on Gamble Road in West Wheatfield Township around 9:25 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11.
State police at Indiana report a 32-year-old Belle Vernon man was arrested in the parking lot of the Sheetz gas station along Route 22 in Burrell Township around 10:50 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, after allegedly choking a Burrell Township woman during an argument at her apartment over his “continuous drug use” and threatened to choke her until she lost consciousness before taking her Samsung Galaxy A10E phone and destroying household items valued at around $100. Police allege the man had drug paraphernalia in his possession when he was arrested.
State police at Kiski Valley report Robert P. Wrigley, 20, of Pittsburgh suffered an injury of unknown severity when the 2013 Nissan Altima he was driving west in the left lane of Route 22 in Salem Township “at a speed greater than the posted speed limit” struck the rear passenger side axle of a trailer pulled by a 2018 International turning left on Boggs Hollow Road around 6:23 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11. Wrigley was cited for not driving at a safe speed and not wearing a seat belt, police said.
Commented