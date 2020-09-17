State police at Greensburg report a 14-year-old Bolivar boy was charged with escape after troopers coordinated with air support, a bloodhound unit and Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire Company to search for the runaway juvenile, who was located by a firefighter around 6:46 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, along Fort Palmer Road in Fairfield Township.
State police at Greensburg report troopers are investigating after a 67-year-old Crabtree woman caught an attempted check scheme halfway through the process and reported it to state police on Saturday, Sept. 12.
State police at Kiski Valley report Tarrah Seremet, 44, and Gregory Kerns, 39, both of New Alexandria, were allegedly involved in a verbal argument that turned physical around 8:51 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, on the 400 block of W. Main Street in New Alexandria. According to police, Seremet began to break items in the house and struck Kerns in the face and Kerns pushed Seremet and restrained her in a headlock. Police took Seremet into custody and charged her with simple assault and harassment, while Kerns was charged with harassment.
State police at Greensburg report a man allegedly received a checkbook he believed to be his girlfriend through the dating application Tinder and believed he had access to more than $900,000 in the checking account. The man allegedly began writing checks totaling more than $200,000 for vehicles and a mobile home over the period of about a week around Aug. 29. After multiple vehicle purchases, one of the vehicle dealerships, Star Nissan, contacted the credit union, determined the checks were fraudulent and contacted police.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 2012 Ford F-350 driven by Shawn D. Wilson, 42, of United left Route 982 in Mount Pleasant Township about a mile from its intersection with Route 130 and struck two utility poles and three mailboxes around 3:26 p.m. Aug. 27 before coming to rest with disabling damage. Wilson was cited for careless driving, according to police.
State police at Greensburg report troopers responded to a crash on Route 130 in Mount Pleasant Township around 3:26 p.m. Aug. 27 and determined a 42-year-old United man who was driving a vehicle involved in the crash was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.
State police at Greensburg report one person suffered a suspected minor injury when a 2014 Ford Fusion driven east on Route 30 just east of N. Greengate Road in Hempfield Township by William A. Palmer, 63, of Greensburg rear-ended a stopped 2013 Mercedes-Benz E350 driven by a 17-year-old Greensburg boy around 5:27 p.m. Aug. 26. Palmer was transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital with a possible hand or wrist injury, police said.
State police at Greensburg report Casey Hafer, 39, of New Florence was accused of stealing a roll of unactivated lottery tickets valued at $600 from the Unimart store on 13th Street in New Florence around 10:31 a.m. Aug. 26.
State police at Greensburg report troopers responded to an alleged assault on the 3800 block of Route 30 in Unity Township around 9:48 p.m. Aug. 16. According to police, a 24-year-old Derry man and a 24-year-old Greensburg man reported they were struck by two male actors. Charges are pending further investigation, police said.
State police at Kiski Valley report Collin Quakenbush, 24, of Latrobe was accused of burglary after a witness allegedly chased three people away from a burglary in progress on Latrobe Derry Road around 6:36 p.m. Aug. 13. The witness identified Quakenbush as one of the three people involved in the burglary, in which a window valued at $200 was broken and miscellaneous tools valued at $200 were stolen, police said. An arrest warrant was issued for Quakenbush, according to police.
State police at Greensburg report that of the 144 criminal offenses reported to the station in August, all 144 were determined to be founded. Troopers cleared 85 criminal offenses, making 81 arrests. Police responded to 103 crashes involving 30 injuries, one fatal, and investigated 15 hit-and-run crashes. Troopers responded to 15 DUI-related crashes and made 29 DUI arrests. Police indicated the fatal crash was DUI-related. Troopers issued 302 traffic citations and 329 warnings in August.
