State police at Greensburg report a 59-year-old Greensburg man was arrested on domestic-related charges after allegedly grabbing a 46-year-old Greensburg woman by the throat and slamming her face into the ground during an altercation around 8:22 p.m. Sept. 8 on Grandview Drive in Unity Township.
State police at Greensburg report a 46-year-old Jeannette man was arrested for assault after troopers responded to a report on an ongoing domestic altercation on Radebaugh Road around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 and found a 42-year-old Jeannette woman with a head wound and scratches on her hands.
State police at Greensburg report Joseph Martino, Sharon Martino and Catherine A. Martino, all of Greensburg, were charged after Sharon Martino allegedly took a football that children playing in a neighboring yard had thrown into her yard on the 1100 block of Skyline Drive in Hempfield Township around 6:45 p.m. Sept. 6. According to police, Sharon and Catherine Martino refused to return the football to the victims and, when troopers arrived, Joseph and Catherine Martino allegedly assaulted the troopers.
State police at Greensburg report Anthony M. Inks, 32, of New Stanton was cited for failing to immediately notify police of an accident after the 2006 Honda Civic he was driving north on Whigham Road in Hempfield Township crossed the southbound lane and struck a grassy area, then a ditch around 10:02 p.m. Sept. 3. Inks allegedly fled the scene on foot following the crash.
State police at Greensburg report multiple people were transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital following a three-vehicle crash on Route 30 in Hempfield Township near Nature Park Road around 4:39 p.m. Sept. 2. According to police, Thaddeus Kokoski, 91, of Moon Township, the driver of one of the vehicles, was transported with a suspected minor injury. William T. Hall, 70, of Dawson, the driver of the second vehicle, was not injured. A passenger in the second vehicle, Ellen B. Hall, 69, of Dawson, was transported to the hospital with a possible injury. Catherine A. Poe, 50, of North Huntingdon, the driver of a third vehicle, was not injured, police said.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 2017 Toyota Camry driven east on Route 30 just east of the Westmoreland Mall entrance in Hempfield Township by Tiffany A. Varadi, 28, of Latrobe attempted to move from the middle lane to the far left lane and struck a 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Carol E. Woodside, 83, of New Alexandria around 7:02 p.m. Sept. 2.
State police at Greensburg report a 28-year-old Greensburg man was arrested for simple assault and both he and a 25-year-old Greensburg woman were cited for harassment after an argument between the pair allegedly turned physical around 12:12 p.m. Aug. 31. According to police, the man had scratches on his neck and the woman had a bloody finger and bruised ribs as a result of the altercation on Union Cemetery Road in Hempfield Township.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers are attempting to locate a lost black and silver Smith & Wesson SD9 VE 9mm semiautomatic pistol in a carbon fiber holster. The handgun was last seen on Aug. 22 and may be on the Roaring Run Trail in Kiskiminetas Township. Anyone who finds the firearm should contact police at 724-697-5780.
