Police investigate crash in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg are investigating a crash that occurred at 5:17 p.m. on Route 30 near Hempfield Pointe shopping center in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta was involved in the crash, but not details were released about the crash or the individuals involved.
State police investigate welfare fraud case
State police at Indiana are investigating an incident of welfare fraud involving a 44-year-old male from Indiana Borough, Indiana County. According to police, the male’s personal identification had been stolen. The incident was reported at 8:27 a.m. Sept. 9.
State police at Indiana release Labor Day statistics
State police at Indiana released the results of crash investigations and traffic enforcement statistics following the four-day Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-6. According to police, troopers initiated 542 traffic stops and issued 507 traffic citations and made seven DUI arrests, four self-initiated arrests and assisted one motorist. Troopers also investigated eight crashes over the holiday weekend, including one fatal, three with injuries and two alcohol-related accidents. Citations and warnings issued include one for a child passenger safety seat violation, four seatbelt citations, 22 seatbelt warnings, 393 for speeding and 109 other citations. Over the weekend, troopers also investigated eight assaults, three harassment incidents, seven identity theft reports and four other criminal incidents. Police officers also responded to four disturbances and 10 domestic or civil disputes, assisted other agencies on eight occasions, served one warrant and conducted two welfare checks and two requests welfare checks and two requests to locate a person.
